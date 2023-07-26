"Oliveira trains with that Iranian dude” - Islam Makhachev’s takedown of Olympic silver medalist on mountain top goes viral, MMA Twitter reacts

A video of UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, wrestling with another individual, on a mountaintop recently made rounds on social media. In the video, the pair are posing for a picture and then, Makhachev shoots in for a takedown.

Check out the post here:

It was later revealed that the individual with Makhachev was an Iranian wrestler, and fans took the opportunity to react to the video on Twitter.

User @Abzzlive said:

"That's the Olympic wrestler who signed for Bellator?"

@HowdyHiko pointed out that Oliveira, Makachev's next opponent, trains with the Iranian. They said:

"But... but... but olivera trains with that iranian dude..

@ferddraws made a reference to the broken English that fighters from Dagestan like Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov have made popular, saying:

"bratha we have to check who give him olympic silver medal"

@MMAFayce said:

"Bro is hitting single legs on top of mountains"

@typoinmyphoto added:

"I’ll never understand why he’s got so many haters."

@giilxxk further added:

"He knows how to takes people down but not to hold them there."

Islam Makhachev to face Charles Oliveira next in rematch, fight to take place at UFC 294

There were a lot of questions surrounding Islam Makhachev's future. With Alexander Volkanovski and Charles Oliveira both securing impressive wins, fans were split on who should face Makhachev next.

UFC boss Dana White quashed all doubts, when he announced that Islam Makhachev would face Charles Oliveira in a rematch at UFC 294. The pair will fight at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 2023.

In 2022, they faced each other, with the lightweight title on the line. Oliveira was submitted by Makhachev in round 2, as the Dagestani cinched up an arm triangle choke midway through the round.

Since then, Oliveira beat Beneil Dariush by TKO in the very first round, and has campaigned for a rematch. In his first defense since beating Oliveira, Makhachev squared off with Alexander Volkanovski, the reigning featherweight champion, who moved up in weight to challenge for Makhachev's belt.

Makhachev won the fight via unanimous decision. That being said, Volkanovski put on an admirable performance and made it a very close fight. For that reason, many fans would have liked to see the Volkanovski rematch. However, it looks like the UFC has decided to go with Oliveira instead.