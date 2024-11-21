Olympic gold medalist wrestler makes eye-opening remark on getting hit by Jon Jones' knee during training, compares 'Bones' with Brock Lesnar

Jon Jones displayed his dominance last weekend as he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title for the first time. Gable Steveson, who was part of Jones' training camp leading up to the bout, recently opened up on a video that showed him taking a knee to the face during training.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on his self-titled show, the NCAA wrestling champion and Olympic gold medalist in wrestling claimed:

"Taking a knee is crazy. I mean, everyone knows taking a knee is crazy - especially from Jon Jones. We were just wrestling around and I went to take a shot and just the reaction time that he had - especially at the age that he is - is just fascinating. I've never seen it from anything other guy. I've wrestled Brock Lesnar a few years ago and Jon was just so much different."

Trending

Steveson continued:

"When I took that shot and took that knee, I was like, 'oh, this is what it feels like to get hit'. And obviously it hurts - we know that - but just my first real hit is getting kneed in the face and it goes on ESPN, which is kind of funny."

Check out Gable Steveson's comments on Jon Jones below:

Expand Tweet

Steveson declined to comment when asked whether Jones or Brock Lesnar is stronger. He noted that training with 'Bones' has put a spark in him to begin his mixed martial arts career.

Check out the video of Gable Steveson taking a knee below:

Jon Jones claims he is "happy" with pound-for-pound ranking

Jon Jones is widely considered the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Despite his dominant reign, he entered his UFC 309 clash with Stipe Miocic ranked third on the pound-for-pound list. Following the performance, 'Bones' moved up one spot in the rankings.

He took to X to reveal that he is happy to be ranked second at his age, tweeting:

"Being ranked number 2 pound per pound at 37 years old, I’m happy with that. ☀️"

Check out Jon Jones' comments on his pound-for-pound ranking below:

Expand Tweet

While Jones is content with his spot in the rankings, UFC CEO Dana White isn't and labeled reporters as clowns while calling on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to get an AI deal done to 'fix' the ranking system.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira, who the heavyweight champion moved ahead of following the win, shared that he has no issues being ranked third but believes 'Bones' should be the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback