“On the street with no rules I’ll rip your heart out” - Umar Nurmagomedov’s explosive DM feud with fellow UFC Vegas 87 fighter hits social media

Umar Nurmagomedov and Vinicius Oliveira may be on a crash course to fight each other if they both get their desired outcome.

Oliveira has revealed some direct messages from Instagram that show a lot of intense posturing between the pair of 135-pounders. It's not a hundred percent clear who began the banter, but the isolated screenshot begins with Nurmagomedov claiming he'd even be willing to fight Oliveira in the street.

Oliveira retorted by stating in an expletive-laden yet visually detailed account of what he would do if this street fight came to fruition. Part of Oliveira's barb to Nurmagomedov involved him stating to the Russian combatant:

“On the street with no rules I’ll rip your heart out and feed it to some dogs, you don't scare me”

Nurmagomedov seemed to want to call Oliveira and repeatedly asked for his phone number. It also looked like the number 10-ranked UFC bantamweight tried to contact Oliveira with the Instagram call method, but it doesn't seem like the call was picked up.

Nurmagomedov ended the messages, at least within the screenshot, off with a voice memo to Oliveira. 'Lok Dog' called his would-be opponent Nurmagomedov a chicken and encouraged him to accept the fight in the subsequent text he applied via his Instagram post.

Check out the Instagram exchange between the surging UFC bantamweights below:

Umar Nurmagomedov and Vinicius Oliveira's wins at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev

Both fighters, Umar Nurmagomedov and Vinicius Oliveira were in action over the weekend, and each combatant scored wins inside the octagon on March 2.

Nurmagomedov bested Bekzat Almakhan by way of a unanimous decision. The Dagestan native returned after over a year outside of the cage and improved his pro-MMA record to 17-0 in the process. The 28-year-old is a former PFL veteran who earned his fifth straight UFC win.

For Oliveira, this was his debut win in the UFC after punching his ticket to compete for the promotion with a victory on the Contender Series circuit after a first-round knockout of Victor Madrigal last September.

The former UAE Warriors bantamweight champion defeated Benardo Sopaj and did so in a fashion that generated quite a viral clip for the promotional debutant. He halted Sopaj via flying knee in the waning sections of their final round at the recent UFC Fight Night. Oliveira seemed to be quite pleased with how the inaugural effort in the Ultimate Fighting Championship went based on his post-fight speech.