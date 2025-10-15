“Once a fighter, always a fighter” - Jonathan Haggerty confident Superlek gets the job done against Yuki Yoza at ONE 173

Most pundits perceive Japanese star Yuki Yoza as the next challenger for reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

However, ‘The General’ doubts the former K-1 Champion will be able to get past his old nemesis Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Haggerty expressed belief that ‘The Kicking Machine’ will halt Yoza’s hype train in their three-round bantamweight kickboxing clash on the Nov. 16 card at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

While Superlek is a natural Muay Thai fighter, Haggerty pointed out that the Thai megastar’s striking repertoire translates beautifully to kickboxing.

The Orpington, England native said in a South China Morning Post (SCMP) interview:

"Yeah, listen—he's very experienced. Once a fighter, always a fighter. I know he knows not to elbow in kickboxing, so I think he's obviously a better Thai boxer than he will be a kickboxer, but yeah, he's got his skills for sure in kickboxing.”

Superlek has excelled in both striking disciplines in the home of martial arts and still holds the flyweight kickboxing world title, while ranking fifth in the 145-pound division.

Yoza, on the other hand, has disrupted the bantamweight ranks following sensational back-to-back victories over Elbrus Osmanov and former champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

Meanwhile, Haggerty is also slated to compete on the same card, where he’ll challenge Nabil Anane for the bantamweight Muay Thai championship.

Watch the full SCMP interview:

Jonathan Haggerty unimpressed by Yuki Yoza's rise

Jonathan Haggerty doesn't see anything out of the ordinary from Yuki Yoza.

The Japanese buzzsaw has lived up to the hype and more so far in the world's largest martial arts organization.

But for 'The General', Yoza doesn't seem like much of a threat to his throne.

"I don't want to sound too arrogant, but I just don't. Obviously, he's good, but I just don't see it. I don't see the hype. Obviously, it's a different thing getting in there with somebody than just watching them," he told SCMP.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for ONE 173 coverage. Visit onefc.com for viewing schedules.

