"Once in a lifetime athlete" - 4th degree BJJ black belt Tom DeBlass hails former UFC champion as MMA GOAT

Former UFC fighter Tom DeBlass weighed in on the popular debate of who is the greatest mixed martial artist ever.

DeBlass chose former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre as the greatest of all time. He also lauded his character outside the octagon and equated him to the best athletes in all of sport.

He said:

“GSP [Georges St-Pierre] is the GOAT [greatest of all time]. His character equals his skill. A true once in a lifetime athlete.”

Check out his quote on Georges St-Pierre below:

Not only did 'GSP' hold the welterweight title for a long time, but he is one of the few to have been a champion across two divisions in the UFC. He won the middleweight title in the last fight of his career against Michael Bisping in 2017. Prior to that, he succesfully defended his welterweight title nine times, a record that still stands.

St-Pierre was later inducted in the Hall of Fame's modern-era wing as part of the class of 2020.

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre dismisses reports of featuring in Dana White's superfight

Late last year, Dana White teased a massive superfight for 2024 but refused to reveal any names.

Georges St-Pierre responded to a question at a presser about potentially featuring in Dana White's plans. He denied any involvement in any fight and explained that he is not going to compromise his legacy or health for a return to professional fighting.

He said:

“Absolutely not. [You promise?] I promise you, I always told myself that I will not fight in the cage after the age of 40. You know, I don't say I will never compete in any combat sports event, but a fight in a cage, professionally, serious thing for my legacy. I will not do it. There is something that I care more about my legacy, my health, and I think it's sad because a lot of athletes in combat sports – actually, most of them – retire too late. I think it's a shame a little bit because they tarnish not only their legacy, they tarnish their health. I think it's important for an athlete to prepare their retirement early, before they retire.”

'GSP' also made a point about fighters retiring too late and risking their health because they are not in a strong enough position to retire comfortably.

