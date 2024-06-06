ONE 167: Anatoly Malykhin says Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut rematch will put "the beauty of striking" on show

Three-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin touts the slated title clash between top Thai fighters Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut this week as a classic strike fest and down for catching it. The showdown will be the headlining contest at ONE 167 on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

There, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout will defend the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against 'Smokin'' Jo.

Sharing his thoughts on the marquee showdown in an interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin, the reigning middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA king, said:

"I expect a good stand-up fight, showcasing the beauty of striking technique -- what eveyone loves. Nowadays, people prefer watching stand-up fights over grappling or wrestling. We'll be happy to watch a beautiful 'shootout'."

Trending

ONE 167 will mark the third defense of Tawanchai of the world title he seized from former divisional king Petchmorakot Petchyindee in September 2022. He retained the featherweight Muay Thai gold in his last fight in December, winning over fellow Thai superstar Superbon by majority decision.

The showdown with Nattawut is a rematch of their tightly fought kickboxing clash last October, which saw Tawanchai win by decision but not after going through the wringer.

ONE 167 will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tawanchai out to pound on weaknesses of Jo Nattawut in rematch

Tawanchai PK Saenchai said he has a better understanding of Jo Nattawut's game after their tightly fought kickboxing showdown last year and seeks to use the lessons he picked up from it as they run it back on June 7 at ONE 167 in Thailand.

He made this known in a conversation with Sportskeeda MMA, highlighting that he has found weaknesses in the armor of 'Smokin'' Jo which he is out to pound on, although he did not go into details.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion said:

"I can see his weaknesses but let's save it for the match. You'll have to wait and see in the ring."

In their first encounter last October, Nattawut came in as a late-replacement opponent for Superbon, who was supposed to challenge for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai title of Tawanchai before he withdrew because of injury.

The contest still pushed through but under kickboxing rules, which the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout admitted to having a hard time adjusting to on short notice, making him struggle for the duration of the fight. Nonetheless, he wound up winnning by unanimous decision.