ONE 172 predictions: Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Masaaki Noiri

An interim featherweight kickboxing world champion will emerge from the rubble once the dust settles between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

Ad

This coming Sunday, March 23, inside the hallowed grounds of Saitama Super Arena, two of the finest 155-pound strikers on the planet will trade heavy leather for 26 pounds of gold and a unification showdown with featherweight kickboxing king Superbon.

Ad

Trending

Tawanchai has become the face of the featherweight striking ranks for exhibiting unparalleled greatness in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'. The reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion will look to add to his legacy by joining rarefied air among the ranks of the promotion's prestigious two-sport world champions.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Noiri, though, wants to flip the script and notch a monumental upset to turn his ultimate dream into reality. The Japanese star has already won world titles in K-1 and will look to claim a ONE Championship world title in front of his hometown fans.

Ad

Don't miss this epic slugfest set to unfold in the co-main event of the blockbuster ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang. Head over to watch.onefc.com to purchase the global pay-per-view.

Ad

Prediction for ONE 172 match-up between Tawanchai and Masaaki Noiri

Given his status as the underdog, expect Noiri to come out firing off the gates, similar to his breakthrough win in his previous outing versus Shakir Al-Tekreeti.

The Japanese striker should throw his heavy calf kicks early and often to dissuade Tawanchai from settling into his rhythm.

The featherweight Muay Thai world champion should be prepared to counter Noiri's best kicks but will have to check a couple of them eventually to avoid building accumulated damage.

Ad

Those small windows will be Noiri's best chance to land his significant strikes, particularly the crisp hooks that gave him a lot of success in K-1.

Then again, Tawanchai's fight IQ is just as sharp as his striking arsenal. Expect the Thai tactician to trade fire with fire and prove his kicking game is far superior by targeting Noiri's midsection.

Ad

Around the third round, the body shots would likely take a toll on Noiri and slow him down considerably. With the Team Vasileus star focused on defending his body, Tawanchai should wisely change things by letting his hands go, finding Noiri's chin with a vicious one-two like he did against Superbon.

Prediction: Tawanchai via KO

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.