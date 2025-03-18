Breaking down the five world title fights on the massive ONE 172 card in Japan

All eyes will certainly be on the main event of the talent-stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang this coming Sunday, March 23, at Japan's historic Saitama Super Arena.

But before Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa's long-awaited five-round flyweight kickboxing clash, we have a whopping five world titles up for grabs in arguably the biggest combat sports event of 2025.

We have a lot to unpack here, so let's break down the high-stakes match-ups at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

1. Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri (interim featherweight kickboxing world title)

Thailand versus Japan will be an ongoing theme in this talent-loaded martial arts spectacle. But perhaps the co-main event brings the most intrigue, with Thai phenom Tawanchai PK Saenchai duking it out with hometown hero Masaaki Noiri.

Tawanchai has been an unstoppable enigma in 'The Art of Eight Limbs', leaving a trail of graceful destruction wherever he goes. The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai kingpin has pretty much cleaned out his division and will finally get his long-overdue shot at two-sport supremacy and perhaps a third meeting with ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

It's no secret that Tawanchai is the overwhelming favorite in this match-up. Then again, we've seen crazier things happen in the fight game. Noiri is determined to shock the world.

The former K-1 multi-division world champion embraces his underdog tag and will no doubt be energized by the overwhelming support of his hometown fans. We've seen just how lethal Noiri can be in his statement-making TKO victory against Shakir Al-Tekreeti, and he'll look to carry that momentum in the biggest fight of his life.

2. Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Nabil Anane (bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification)

David slayed Goliath in the first meeting between Superlek and Nabil Anane. While it's easy to back 'The Kicking Machine' again, considering he had his way with the interim champ before, this rematch might be a lot closer than everyone thinks.

For one, that painful lesson showed Anane what it takes to succeed at the highest levels of striking. The 20-year-old Algerian-Thai tower has taken full advantage of his physical gifts since and tapped into his seemingly endless potential.

It wasn't an easy road for the Team Mehdi Zatout prodigy either, since he had to go through the likes of feared veterans like Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Felipo Lobo, and Nakrob Fairtex, among others.

But his star-making moment clearly came in his last fight, where he completely shut down Scottish monster Nico Carrillo.

But for Anane to get redemption, he must get past arguably the greatest striker of this generation. Superlek's rise from an unheralded gem into a global superstar is nothing short of extraordinary. The two-sport and two-division world champion is greatness personified, which he proved time and time again against elite competition in the home of martial arts. Will it be a repeat or revenge?

3. Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (vacant flyweight MMA world championship

This clash between familiar foes shares a similar storyline to Superlek vs Anane. Demetrious Johnson's retirement left a gaping hole in the 135-pound MMA ranks, and it's only fitting that Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu vie for that vacant throne.

'MIkinho' got the upper hand against 'Little Piranha' in their first meeting, where he submitted him with his signature pipe-crushing guillotine. That's not a dig on the Japanese fighter's skills either, since Moraes has put the entire flyweight ranks in a chokehold for the past few years.

As it stands, the Brazilian is still the most decorated 135-pound fighter the promotion has ever had, with multiple championship reigns and title defenses on his belt. The 36-year-old veteran has shown no signs of slowing down either and will once again look to reclaim what he feels is rightfully his.

However, Wakamatsu has never let his setbacks define him. We've witnessed the proud Japanese warrior evolve from an aggressive heavy-hitter into a full martial artist. The 30-year-old has finally reached his full potential, racking up three straight victories to get his shot at redemption against his tormentor. Backed by the Japanese audience, Wakamatsu will indeed give everything he has to realize his dream of becoming a ONE world champion in front of his loyal fans.

4. Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (interim strawweight kickboxing world championship)

Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao have both tasted gold before and know what it takes to rule the mountaintop. For now, their mutual foe Prajanchai PK Saenchai still lords over the strawweight kickboxing division, which makes the stakes for this epic slugfest even greater.

Di Bella is a striking savant, whose technical prowess, fluid combinations, and incredible fight IQ separated him from the pack early on. The Italian-Canadian's graceful style is indeed a joy to watch, much to the delight of striking purists all over the world. Last year, Di Bella saw his undefeated run come to an end at the hands of Prajanchai. The only way to book his ticket to a rematch is by claiming the interim strap. However, the road won't be an easy one.

Standing in his way is a mythical Thai fighter, who has competed in over 400 wars in his storied career. Sam-A was one of the promotion's first two-sport world champions, conquering the strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks.

Many thought his fighting days were over after a brief hiatus in 2023. But the itch to do what he does best was hard to resist, as the 41-year-old legend returned and looked better than ever. Sam-A has been punishing youthful fighters almost half his age and will look to add Di Bella to that list this coming Sunday.

5. Phetjeeja vs Kana (atomweight kickboxing world title)

On a night filled with some of the best male fighters on the planet, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom and Kana Morimoto will look to steal the show. Two of the finest female strikers on the planet will collide in a high-octane five-round bout.

Phetjeeja was put through the wringer on her way to becoming the undisputed atomweight kickboxing queen. The 23-year-old Thai missile, after all, took on two of the biggest names in women's striking and passed the test with flying colors.

'The Queen' entered as the underdog against the mighty Anissa Meksen, but managed to outclass 'C18' for the interim strap. Phetjeeja put on an even more impressive performance against former champion Janet Todd in the world title unification battle and cemented her status at the top of the food chain on the women's striking ranks.

Then again, one cannot call herself a true champion without defending her belt. Looking to spoil Phetjeeja's party is the determined Kana, who wants to take everything the Thai striker built.

'Krusher Queen' put on a masterclass in her victory against Moa Carlsson and will seek a similar performance against her greatest adversary yet.

The former K-1 Flyweight Champion certainly wants to set the tone for her compatriots who are vying for world titles and seize the defining moment of her career at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Catch the full event via global PPV at watch.onefc.com.

