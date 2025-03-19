“The hardest division” - Tawanchai explains the magnitude of being a two-sport world champion in the loaded featherweight ranks

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has never been the type to take the easy path.

Ad

The 25-year-old megastar has indeed stood out from ONE Championship's elite collection of the best strikers in the world.

After all, Tawanchai lords over arguably the promotion's most talent-stacked striking division, the featherweight Muay Thai ranks.

Now, the PK Saenchai Gym savant wants to conquer the 155-pound kickboxing division to truly cement his status as one of the pound-for-pound bests in the world.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

In an interview with ONE, Tawanchai detailed why chasing two-sport supremacy is vital for his legacy:

“How important is this fight? Very important. Because it will help me reach my dream of becoming a two-sport world champion in the featherweight division, which is packed with elite fighters. It’s the most popular division and the hardest division.”

Tawanchai is one win away from turning that dream into reality if he defeats Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang for the interim featherweight kickboxing gold strap at Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

Ad

The Thai destroyer is eager to prove that his elite striking is not limited under Muay Thai rules. Tawanchai can certainly make a resounding statement if he dominates Noiri, who's a former multi-division K-1 world champion.

Don's miss all the action of the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang by purchasing the PPV exclusively at watch.onefc.com.

Tawanchai assures fans he made the necessary adjustments for kickboxing

Despite going 2-0 in his kickboxing matches in the home of martial arts, Tawanchai is still hounded by some pundits who doubt if he can achieve the same heights in a different sport.

Ad

Noiri, after all, has spent his entire fighting career in kickboxing and has a glowing resume to back it up.

Ad

Still, the reigning featherweight Muay Thai kingpin confidently assured he'll more than hold his own against the Japanese veteran. Tawanchai said during the ONE 172 press conference:

"This is going to be a kickboxing rule [fight], and it's a different rule than Muay Thai. But it's no problem. I've been watching Noiri's fights, and I know he has a great low kick, and a great punch, and a great heart also. And for the fight, I'm looking forward to showing a great fight to you guys."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.