ONE Championship: Lito Adiwang warns Jarred Brooks of his striking ability

ONE: NextGen III is set to happen this November 26 at the Singapore Stadium, and featured in the main event is Lito Adiwang going up against newcomer Jarred Brooks. This promises to be an explosive bout with 'The Thunder Kid' telling his opponent not to make a mistake in fighting him standing up.

Team Lakay is known as breeding champions, and they are initially known as knockout artists. Adiwang has showcased he has that striking base, owning seven knockout victories in his MMA career.

Having fought in ONE Championship during its inception in 2011, Team Lakay has evolved and adjusted its style to compete better at MMA by adding more skills to its ground game.

Brooks will have to be wary and see how strong Adiwang's striking ability is. The Team Lakay flyweight believes he knows how his opponent will attack.

"Maybe he’ll just try to strike a little bit then use that to get closer to me and try to take me down," said Adiwang predicting how Brooks will engage him. "If Jarred decides to make a mistake and try to strike with me, I believe it’s going to be an early night for him. If he tries to wrestle and tries to control me on the ground, yeah, I’ll fight. I’ll showcase my wrestling and ground game also."

The better flyweight fighter in ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks boasts an impressive MMA resume prior to signing at ONE Championship. 'The Monkey God' has competed in top MMA promotions and won matches in Bellator, WSOF, and UFC.

Even with that, Adiwang feels that he is the better fighter among both of them.

"I believe I’m the better fighter here because I really believe that I am one of the best in the world," said Adiwang. "My mindset, the whole team, me. I really believe that I am here for a reason and that this is my destiny, to become a champion."

Brooks will enter ONE Championship with a professional record of 16-2. He has won half of his matches by decisions and owns six submission victories.

