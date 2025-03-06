One of Alex Pereira's future goals may have been snuffed by Dana White's clear-cut statement on UFC-boxing crossover following the TKO announcement

UFC CEO Dana White has ruled out crossover boxing fights, seemingly ending Alex Pereira’s hopes of facing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. White’s stance comes after the announcement of his new boxing league, a collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh and TKO Group Holdings.

While Pereira had expressed excitement about the promotion, even hinting at a potential boxing debut in Saudi Arabia, White made it clear that UFC fighters would remain in MMA. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, he dismissed crossover bouts, stating:

“No, never. I’m sure there are guys that want to box, but I literally don’t want to see any of that. We’ll keep the boxers in boxing, and the MMA guys in MMA.”

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Usyk recently hinted at a potential showdown with Pereira, adding intrigue to the Brazilian’s ambitions. Pereira, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, had also been vocal about fighting Usyk in boxing. However, White’s firm stance casts doubt on any such move.

Reviewing Alex Pereira’s UFC career ahead of UFC 313

Alex Pereira is set to defend his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, marking his first fight of 2025. The Brazilian star has risen to superstardom, thanks to a dominant 2024 that saw him secure three title defenses in just 175 days—an all-time UFC record.

Pereira’s UFC journey began in 2021, fueled by his kickboxing credentials and a longstanding rivalry with Israel Adesanya. He quickly climbed the ranks, winning the middleweight title before moving up to light heavyweight. His victory over Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 made him a two-division champion, setting the stage for a historic year.

Headlining UFC 300, Pereira knocked out Jamahal Hill in the first round before stepping in on short notice to face Procházka again at UFC 303. Another emphatic finish solidified his reputation as one of the sport’s most electrifying finishers. He capped the year with a fourth-round stoppage of Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307.

Now, Ankalaev stands as a formidable challenge. Unbeaten in his last 13 fights, the Russian’s well-rounded skill set could test Pereira like never before. A win on March 8 could pave the way for a potential move to heavyweight and an unprecedented third divisional title.

