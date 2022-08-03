"One of the biggest stars that we have" - Dana White draws amazing parallel between Brandon Moreno and Julio Cesar Chavez

Dana White recently showered praise on Brandon Moreno and compared the Mexican fighter to legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez.

The UFC president stated that 'The Assassin Baby' is one of the most popular fighters on the entire UFC roster. He has a great fan following and a large number of his followers show up when he does a poster signing event. While speaking at the presser for the recent episode of Dana White's Contender Series, White said:

"He's one of the biggest stars that we have. He's one of the biggest stars on the roster. When we do signings with Brandon Moreno, he's one of the most popular fighters in the company. He's your typical, durable, badass Mexican fighter."

White then went on to compare Moreno to Chavez and said that the interim UFC flyweight champion came out with a headband like the legendary pugilist used to do. To add to that, Moreno finished the fight with a body shot, something Chavez specialized in. Here's what the UFC president added:

"See him come out with the headband like Julio Cesar Chavez the other day, and what does he do? He comes out with the Julio Cesar Chavez headband and finishes the fight with a body shot. You ever think of that? It's pretty fu*king awesome, to be honest with you."

Watch Dana White compare Brandon Moreno to Julio Cesar Chavez:

Julio Cesar Chavez is a legendary Mexican boxer who competed from 1980 to 2005. He retired with a stunning record of 107-6-2. He earned a tally of 85 knockout wins during his illustrious career.

Brandon Moreno is set to face Deiveson Figueiredo for a fourth time next

Brandon Moreno looks set to reignite his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo next. With his win against Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 this past weekend, 'The Assassin Baby' became the interim flyweight champion.

He will take on Figueiredo in a battle for the undisputed title next. The duo have already fought three times in the UFC.

Their first fight at UFC 256 was an all-time classic and ended in a majority draw. Moreno earned a submission win in the rematch at UFC 263 to dethrone 'Deus da Guerra'. Figueiredo then won a decision in the trilogy fight at UFC 270 to reclaim the title.

Fans can expect yet another classic when the duo fight for the fourth time with the undisputed flyweight title on the line once again.

