One of the biggest upsets in history - Dana White picks Julianna Pena for Performance of the Year award

Julianna Pena pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she snapped Amanda Nunes’ 12-fight win streak to become the women's bantamweight champion at UFC 269.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' became the first woman in the promotion to defeat the Brazilian since September 2014. In doing so, she earned the biggest crowning moment of her career.

Pena's spectacular win over Nunes left the entire MMA community impressed, including UFC president Dana White. He picked 'The Venezuelan Vixen' for his 'Performance of the Year' award.

"It would have to be Julianna Pena. Not only with the performance but one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport. You know, I met her a long time ago, she told me she was going to do this when I met her and she did it."

Julianna Pena wants a fight with Ronda Rousey

After dethroning Amanda Nunes, Pena appears to have her sights set on Ronda Rousey. Speaking to the NY Post, Pena said she would love to pull the former women's bantamweight champion out of retirement to fight her in the UFC.

While Julianna Pena and Ronda Rousey never fought inside the cage, the two met on The Ultimate Fighter season 18, where Rousey served as a coach opposite Miesha Tate. Pena, who was part of Team Tate, won the competition and has some bad blood with Rousey.

Speaking about an interaction she had with Rousey, Pena said:

“I don’t know that she’ll recall this because she ended up getting taken out by her entire team. But when we won The Ultimate Fighter and got out of the house, she told me that, ‘You’re gonna give me a tougher fight than Miesha Tate, but when that day comes I’m still gonna kick your ass.'”

A fight between Ronda Rousey and Julianna Pena would certainly be intriguing for fight fans. Both 'Rowdy' and 'The Venezuelan Vixen' have fought Nunes, with completely different outcomes.

Pena put on arguably the best performance of her career against the seemingly unbeatable 'Lioness' by submitting her in the second round.

Rousey, on the other hand, suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Brazilian. ‘Rowdy’ lost to Nunes via first-round knockout at UFC 207. She then decided to hang up her gloves and and pursue other interests.

