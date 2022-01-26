"I can't explain the excitement" - Denice Zamboanga is hyped up for rematch with Ham Seo Hee at ONE: X

Denice Zamboanga will be competing for the first time in 2022 when she faces Ham Seo Hee at ONE: X.

The pair's previous bout ended in a controversial split decision. The Filipino fighter is eager to showcase her improved skills on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The last time both female fighters engaged inside the MMA cage was back in September 2021. While the match ended in a split decision victory for Hee, Zamboaga seemed disappointed with the judges' decision.

After receiving the news that her redemption date against Ham had been set, 'The Menace' began training and is hoping to prove that she is the superior fighter this time around.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Zamboanga said:

"You will see how much I have improved since the last time I fought inside the ONE Circle. I can't put it into words, but you will see the leveled up version of me, one who is more feisty and will definitely be eyeing for a finish."

With her loss to Ham, Zamboanga fell below Stamp Fairtex as the top contender for the atomweight belt, which is currently held by Angela Lee. A win over Ham will help her push her case for her much awaited title shot.

"This fight is really important for me because all of the athletes here dream to become a champion. And I can say that this match will be a stepping stone for me to finally be given a chance to challenge the champion."

Denice Zamboanga honored to be part of the 10th anniversary fight card of ONE Championship

Having a date for her rematch against Ham Seo Hee is something that made Denice Zamboanga jump off her feet. Being a part of ONE Championship's 10th anniversary celebration is the icing on the cake for the Filipino fighter.

"This is so special for me because I will be part of history. Just look at the title fights on this card and how it's stacked from top to bottom and you can see how great the matches and the fighters are, so I'm really blessed to be part of it."

Zamboanga will bring her 8-1 professional MMA record to ONE: X and will look to avenge here only career loss. Her victories are divided by three decisions, three submissions and two knockouts.

Edited by Harvey Leonard