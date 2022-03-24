“Which ONE belt is most beautiful?” - Adriano Moraes compares the old and the new world title

Adriano Moraes is on his third reign as ONE flyweight world champion and he’s received a new belt every time he’s made a successful defense of his world title.

Come ONE X, ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show, Moraes will receive a new strap if he gets past the challenge that Yuya Wakamatsu will pose on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Championship unveiled a new world title belt during the press conference of ONE X. Moraes didn’t waste any time asking the public which strap looks better—the old one or the new?

‘Mikinho’ posted on Instagram:

“Which ONE belt is most beautiful?”

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong unveiled the new 26.4-pound belt, which is emblazoned with a huge ONE logo in the middle. The side plates are also studded with 42 precious white stones.

Those who took notice of Moraes’ post include former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk, United States Olympian and two-time PFL women’s world lightweight champion Kayla Harrison, Brazilian MMA veteran Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva, former ONE middleweight contender Alexandre Machado and Brazilian jiu-jitsu Hall-of-Famer Bruno Malfacine, who commented “Vamos!”

No.3-ranked UFC flyweight contender Alexandre Pantoja also commented in Portuguese, “Ready for this moment!”

Adriano Moraes on his second defense after beating Demetrious Johnson

Moraes became the man that beat the man when he knocked out Demetrous Johnson, considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, at ONE on TNT in April 2021, earning him another belt that had the old design.

ONE Championship’s old belts had a more circular middle plate with a silver inner part, including a gold border with two lions on the side.

His title defense at ONE X, if successful, will not only get him a new belt, but also further bolster his legacy as he takes on the dangerous Wakamatsu. The Japanese star is on a five-fight winning streak and has 11 knockout wins to his name.

Adriano Moraes’ bout against Wakamatsu will be his fifth world title defense overall after having won the belt twice in the past.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Harvey Leonard