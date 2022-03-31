Watch: Adriano Moraes showcases dancing skills following ONE X

Who knew that ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes had some sick moves? After his monumental win at ONE X, the Brazilian posted a video of himself dancing in celebration. He even had the perfect caption for it:

"Let’s start the week like 😂💯💯"

Watch the ONE flyweight king bust it out on the dance floor here:

Dancing with former UFC fighter Andre Soukhamthath, Moraes showed some smooth footwork and silky hip movement. All that martial arts training pays off, apparently. Soukhamthath doesn't look too shabby himself. Here's to hoping that they do a dance-off with fellow MMA champion and dance aficionado, UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya. We'd love to see that.

Adriano Moraes submits Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X

At ONE X, Adriano Moraes made a second straight title defense after winning the strap for a third time three years ago. His opponent, Yuya 'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu, was seen as a threat in the stand-up, having KO power in both hands. Known to be one of the most complete mixed martial artists in the world, Moraes used his grappling toolbox to win this one swiftly.

After a slow opening round, which had both fighters yellow carded for timidity, the two upped the pace and delivered a frenetic second round. In the third round, Wakamatsu made a tactical error by shooting for a takedown that got him straight inside Moraes' guillotine choke. 'Mikinho', being a feared Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, secured the tap shortly after.

It was Moraes' second title defense and his first fight since shocking the world by becoming the first man to knock out MMA icon Demetrious Johnson last year. Following the momentum of that knockout win, this submission victory keeps Moraes firmly atop the mountain in ONE's flyweight division.

The question now is, "Who's next?" Pundits and fans have been citing former ONE flyweight champion Kairat Akhmetov, who is currently riding a four-fight win streak. Akhmetov dominated Danny 'The King' Kingad late last year and is making a case for another shot at Moraes.

Akhmetov and Moraes have had history together, having fought each other twice in the past. The pair are currently 1-1 in their series and a rubber match might be in place in the near future.

