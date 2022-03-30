Watch: Adriano Moraes aims to inspire Stamp Fairtex following ONE X loss

In her bid to make history, surging ONE atomweight Stamp Fairtex fell short against Angela Lee at ONE X. In what could have been her third belt in as many combat sports, the former ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing champion almost finished Lee in the first round with a liver punch.

In the second round, however, atomweight queen Lee showed her heart and returned to win the fight via submission. After the see-saw battle, the two exchanged kind words of respect as they both recognized the fact that they put each other through hell.

Many showed Stamp respect for her valiant effort and for putting up a good fight. One of these people was ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes, who won his title defense against Yuya Wakamatsu on the same night.

Backstage at ONE X, 'Mikinho' approached the clearly disappointed Stamp to offer up some motivational words. Stamp, with words almost breaking, explained that she wanted to win. To this, the ONE flyweight king replied:

"I know, but today, you have to learn. You're still young."

As the great Nelson Mandela once said: "I never lose. I either win or learn." Moraes understood the value of these words and felt the need to motivate Stamp with them. He is right. Stamp is still young and relatively new to the sport.

Considering that 'Mikinho' is a champion who lost his belt and gained it back on more than one occasion, his words are deeply rooted from experience. Here's to hoping that Stamp takes his advice to heart and bounces back soaring after her crashing defeat at ONE X.

Stamps Fairtex admits that she still has a lot to learn after ONE X loss

In an Instagram post she released shortly after ONE X, Stamp addressed her fans and never shied away from her loss. Humble in defeat, the Fairtex fighter admitted that she still has a lot to learn and even congratulated her "idol" Angela Lee.

Stamp wrote:

"I would like to say sorry to all of my fans, my team and my boss. I did my best last night but I can’t take the world title back to home country. I learn a lot from this fight and accept that I have to gain more experience and MMA skill. After I come back to the camp, I will train harder and will come back better version. And congratulations Angela Lee, you are my idol."

They say that in prizefighting, one cannot truly consider himself a champion unless he has had to overcome a loss. If this is true, Stamp may very well be on her way to finally having that elusive gold around her waist. Only time will tell.

Edited by Harvey Leonard