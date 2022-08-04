Relive the incredible all-Thailand war between Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Rodlek P.K. Saenchai

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has a number of accolades and statistics that he should be immensely proud of. His 262 professional victories, his multiple ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World title defenses, his titles at Rajadamnern and Lumpinee Stadium and perhaps his best statistic is his current knockout win streak.

The Muay Thai legend is currently on a three-fight consecutive knockout win streak. Along the way, one victim was his Thai compatriot Rodlek PK.Saenchai. The two combatants went to war with each other until Nong-O ended the fight via knockout.

ONE Championship recently posted a video of the bout on YouTube for fans to enjoy:

"Muay Thai MONSTERS Collide 😤🔥 Nong-O vs. Rodlek Was LEGENDARY ... Before striking legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26, relive his incredible firefight with Thai superstar Rodlek PK.Saenchai!"

Check out the video below:

The two Thai athletes started off by feeling each other out in the first round but began to throw leather with fury in round two. Rodlek attempted to close the distance, however, Nong-O would fire back with authority.

In round three, Nong-O came out aggressively and began to land powerful combinations mixing punches and kicks. Rodlek pushed his opponent back and took control of the center. However, the 35-year-old fighter only needed one punch to end his opponent's night.

Official results declared that Nong-O Gaiyanghadao successfully defended his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title with a vicious right cross knockout in round three.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao's next fight

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is gearing up to face 'Hitman' Liam Harrison. The two Muay Thai specialists will meet at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US Primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

The Thai-born athlete said that he will be aiming for a knockout when he faces Harrison. Speaking to ONE Championship, Nong-O said:

“Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness. Once the cage is locked, there is no escape. I’m coming for blood ... For our World Title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me.”

Harrison has a reputation for being one of the most exciting fighters in combat sports. The two expert strikers will face off on August 26 and will surely put on a bout to remember for the ages.

