“Her will to win” - Alyse Anderson details biggest factor in Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee III

ONE atomweight competitor, Alyse Anderson, is yet to step inside the circle with the division’s queen, Angela Lee, but ‘Lil Savage’ is more than ready to back the Singaporean-American in her long-awaited trilogy bout with women’s strawweight titleholder Xiong Jing Nan.

Sharing her prediction for the highly anticipated ONE on Prime Video 2 main event, Anderson disclosed that she believes Angela Lee’s grappling will be her ticket to becoming the promotion’s newest two-division world champion:

“I’m picking Angela Lee because I think her grappling is superior and so is her will to win. She’ll win via decision or submission.”

While ‘Unstoppable’ never shies away from throwing hands, the atomweight star truly shines on the ground, where she has secured an incredible eight submission victories in 11 career wins. Needless to say, Lee’s best chance to capture a world title in a second weight class is to get Xiong Jing Nan to the ground, a world that she can control.

For ‘The Panda’, staying on the feet will be crucial. Xiong will bring with her a significant size and strength advantage. If she can stymie Lee’s takedown attempts, forcing her to stand and trade, Xiong could very well end things the way she did in their March 2019 meeting.

Angela Lee is excited to see who has improved the most over the last three years

When Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan clash for the third time at ONE on Prime Video 2, it will be the first time that a major mixed martial arts trilogy has been fought between two female world champions. It’s a historic moment, and 'Unstoppable' is ready to relish every second of it.

“It’s a big moment for me. It’s a historical moment. I’m just very honored to get the opportunity once more, and I’m definitely going to be taking advantage of that.”

After three long years since their last meeting, Lee is excited to share the circle with Xiong Jing Nan once again and find out who has improved the most since their 2019 scraps.

“I’m really excited for our third matchup. It’s been three years, and I know that we both have improved since then, and I’m excited to step in the cage and really test ourselves and see who’s gonna come out on top. It’s gonna be a great fight.”

