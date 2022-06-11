"People will forget him after I am finished with him" - Anatoly Malykhin puts Arjan Bhullar on blast

ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin didn’t hold back when he called out ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar for a title unification match.

While there’s no official word yet, the two decorated heavyweights will eventually face each other in what could be one of the biggest matches in ONE Championship history.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin blasted Bhullar saying that the Canadian-Indian star will be nothing more than a footnote after their potential title clash.

Apart from calling the 36-year-old a chicken, Malykhin criticised his rival’s striking prowess and accused the heavyweight king of ducking opponents:

“[Bhullar] is my little baby chicken who is clinging on to the belt that should be mine. He’s not a real champion. He keeps hiding from strong opponents and tries to choose convenient opponents. I am a Russian Freestyle Wrestling Champion, so he won’t be able to surprise me. His striking is very weak, it looks like he is trying to swat a mosquito. People will forget him after I am finished with him.”

‘Sladkiy’ burst onto the scene in March 2021 when he brutalized Alexandre Machado in the first round of their match. Since that dominant debut, Malykhin has built his reputation as a world-beater.

The Russian scored another first-round knockout at the expense of Amir Aliakbari in September followed by a knockout win against Kirill Grishenko in the second round of their February 2022 match to capture interim gold:

“We will see who is who during the fight. I am faster, stronger, have better punches, and my stamina is great. If he [Bhullar] is brave enough to sign the contract, he will, and then you’ll see how he falls on the canvas.”

Anatoly Malykhin feels he’s in a class of his own in the heavyweight division

Vocal could be an understatement to describe Anatoly Malykhin. The Russian heavyweight isn’t shy to speak his mind and he’ll do so in whatever way he fancies.

Malykhin has been unabashed in his criticisms towards Bhullar and even the rest of the division.

The 34-year-old believes none of the heavyweights on ONE Championship’s roster could ever match up to him:

“My skills are on a totally different level, and I am mentally different. I don’t see them as worthy opponents. They won’t last even two rounds against me.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far