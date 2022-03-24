Watch: Anatomy Of Angela Lee Part IV

The renowned YouTube docu-series 'Anatomy of a Fighter' recently concluded their feature on Angela Lee. The series, famous for revealing a more candid side of a professional fighter's life outside the ring, has done a 4-part special on the ONE atomweight champion.

In the fourth and final installment, the cinematic series went on a deep meditation on Lee's true motivations on going back into the cage after becoming a mother.

At the beginning of the episode, Angela Lee was asked what she wanted people to learn and understand from watching the entire series and seeing her life as a fighter and a new mother. To this question, Lee gave a very poignant answer:

"I just wanna share the truth with people, you know. I always believed in being 100% authentic and staying true to who I am and that’s what I want people to see. The real, raw, honest truth because… I mean, at the end of the day, that’s what this all is. It’s a journey. It’s a process. Life is full of ups and downs and I hope people can connect with that."

The dominant ONE atomweight champion has always been one of the most humble and authentic fighters ever to step inside a cage. Her ferocious and aggressive fighting style belie her mild-mannered, humble, and tender persona outside of fighting. If there's one thing that the series successfully depicted, it was this fact about Angela Lee.

Watch the full episode here:

"She was very certain that she will come back" - Angela Lee's father, Ken Lee, on her return to action

On March 26, at ONE X, Angela Lee will have the honor of headlining the biggest, most high-profile martial arts event in history. This is on the heels of more than two years away from fighting due to her pregnancy. Coming back to headline such a historic event against her most dangerous opponent yet, Stamp Fairtex, is truly remarkable.

In the final episode of Anatomy of Angela Lee, we see her father, Ken Lee, talk about her intentions of coming back and whether or not she was sure of it. He gave some very interesting insight regarding his daughter's comeback:

"I’ve always told my children, ‘if you’re gonna compete, you have to do it for the right reason. And if you’re no longer doing it for the right reason, then you should stop’. So I asked her straight up when she decided to take a break and start her family, ‘Is this something you really wanna do? Do you want to take a break or just stop?’ And she was very certain that she’ll come back and continue her career."

There was no doubt in Lee's mind that she would return. In fact, she may be more motivated now to fight again after welcoming her daughter into the world. Come March 26, we might see a new version of the ONE atomweight champ.

