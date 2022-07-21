“It’s going to be great” - Angela Lee excited to perform for American audiences with ONE Championship on Prime Video

Angela Lee is ready to bring ONE Championship’s electric brand of martial arts closer to North American fans with the help of Amazon Prime.

The reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion made the declaration during the joint press conference between ONE Championship and Amazon at The Novo in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Lee knows that North American audiences are already familiar with the atomweight division, since the 115-pound weight class is called strawweight in the United States, and that fans will easily fall in love with ONE Championship.

‘Unstoppable’ added that she’s looking forward to competing in front of American and Canadian audiences since the bulk of her career was fought in Asian stadiums.

Angela Lee said:

“You know, and everyone's used to 115 [pounds], and in the United States, it's called strawweight division. So, I don't think it'll take too long to catch on. But I am excited to just be here in LA and see the US fanbase. Because for so many years, you know, we've been in Asia and with me being in Hawaii, living in Hawaii on Oahu. It's going to be great, you know, having the US support, and I think they're just going to fall in love with the ONE Championship show, and the athletes are amazing. You're going to see us on a different level. Yeah, I'm just excited.”

Lee has been on a rampage in the women’s atomweight division and wants nothing more than to expand her notoriety further. She could do just that after ONE Championship signed a massive multi-year deal with Amazon.

“ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II” will be the first ONE Championship that will be broadcast on Prime Video this year with four more events scheduled from September until December.

Although she’s not included on the first Amazon card, Angela Lee could easily feature in the upcoming cards that will be featured on Prime Video.

Lee has held the ONE women’s atomweight world title at the age of 19. Ever since defeating Mei Yamaguchi to become the first holder of the strap, 'Unstoppable' has defended the world title five times with four of those wins coming in the form of finishes.

Angela Lee is hyped for ONE Championship's potential show on US soil

Angela Lee lives and trains in Hawaii but she’s fought all of her matches across Asia. However, that is certainly about to change after ONE Championship’s partnership with Amazon.

ONE Championship has steadily made its presence felt in the United States and it’s only a matter of time before the promotion holds its first major event on US soil.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lee said that the organization’s expansion into the broader North American market was an inevitable move:

"Yeah, I think that I'm one of the few that have seen the tremendous growth of ONE Championship. From the early days until now, with this deal that just got announced with Amazon Prime, it's just a natural course for ONE. But the crazy thing is that it's happening so fast. I joined the company in 2015 and became a champion in 2016. And now, just a few years later, they're just growing leaps and bounds. And so I'm very excited about that. And their entrance into the US is soon to be coming next. I can't wait for their first show here.”

