Angela Lee shares updates on Lee family vacation to South Korea

Angela Lee is celebrating her 26th birthday in South Korea with her family, and she’s letting fans in onwhat’s been going on.

On Instagram, the ONE women’s atomweight world champion shared some snaps of how her trip is going so far. In the caption, Angela Lee said:

“Seoul far, our trip has been amazing 😉🇰🇷🫰🏼 Today is our last day... Posting more photos and videos soon!”

From the pictures, it looks like the family was able to visit the N Seoul Tower and catch a bird’s eye view of the city skyline. They were also able to visit the Starfield Library, a futuristic and truly IG-worthy library in the heart of the city. The kids also had fun while spending a day at an amusement park, among other places they visited.

Angela’s mother, Jewelz Lee, is a South Korean-born Canadian. Their trip helped them reconnect with their South Korean heritage.

The entire family, including her fellow ONE Championship athletes Christian Lee and Victoria Lee, their youngest sibling Adrian Lee, and their dad and coach, Ken Lee, are also with her on the trip.

Of course, no family trip is complete without Angela and Christian’s significant others and their lovely daughters with them as well.

Angela Lee says she would submit Danielle Kelly

When she’s not on a break, Angela Lee is one of the best grapplers in MMA. 'Unstoppable' has proven this notion time and again, defeating every atomweight that dared to challenge her reign.

However, it looks like a new challenger is emerging in the form of BJJ star Danielle Kelly. The American grappler claimed that she could submit ‘Unstoppable’ in under five minutes if they were to face each other in a grappling match.

Meanwhile, Lee has expressed interest in testing her skills against Kelly in a submission grappling bout. The atomweight queen is also confident in her skills and predicted that she will get the job done against Kelly no matter what discipline they compete in.

While Kelly has revealed her plans to eventually transition to MMA, there’s a long line of elite fighters waiting to challenge Lee for the world title. However, a submission grappling bout between the two would be a dream pairing that fans will definitely enjoy.

