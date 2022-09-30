“I'm just being smarter about it” - Angela Lee explains how her diet has changed since becoming a mom

Motherhood can change a woman in many ways, and for Angela Lee, it has not only given her a newfound purpose in life but also a healthier relationship with her body.

Lee announced she was pregnant with her first child in late 2020, causing her to put her world championship mixed martial arts career on hold for nine months. She gave birth in 2021 to a beautiful young daughter named Ava Marie.

At the time, many fans and critics questioned if Lee had the ability to return to form, the same form that saw her become the youngest mixed martial arts world champion in history at the age of 19. However, she erased all doubts when she successfully returned to action in March of 2022 at ONE X.

More than two years out of competition, Angela Lee submitted top-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex in the second round to retain her ONE women’s atomweight world title. In doing so, Lee looked absolutely phenomenal and in the best shape she had ever been.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee attributed her better physicality to a healthier relationship with her body and food:

“My whole mindset towards eating and food I feel has changed. I think it's just the maturity. Over the years when I first started fighting, I had just a horrible relationship with food. I loved all the junk and stuff and then I got pregnant, and then my cravings and my nutrition totally changed.”

Angela Lee further expounded:

“I started to eat a lot healthier and even now I'm in fight camp, I can eat whatever I want but I steer away from it because it doesn't make me feel good when I train. I have to do rounds and I'll be throwing up that doughnut so I'm not going to do that next time, you know. So I'm just being smarter about it and just healthier in general.”

That being said, Lee will need to be at her absolute best for her next fight, physically and mentally.

Angela Lee gunning to become first mom champ-champ in history

She’s already the first mom champ in ONE Championship history, but Singaporean-American superstar ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee is looking to one up that by becoming the first mom champ-champ, EVER.

Lee will challenge Chinese queen Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE women’s strawweight world championship, which she looks to add to her collection. The highly anticipated trilogy fight will main event ONE on Prime Video 2, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on September 30 via Prime Video.

If Lee wins, she’ll be alone atop her pedestal as the only mom double champ in MMA history -- another record that could surely stand the test of time.

