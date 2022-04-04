“I want to put an end to this trilogy” - Angela Lee wants final shot at Xiong Jing Nan's strawweight strap

Angela Lee is looking at a busy 2022 if her plans for another world title bout come to fruition.

The ONE women’s atomweight world champion is slated to defend her belt against South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee next, but she’s also keen on facing ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor, Lee said she plans to cap off her rivalry with Xiong and become a double champion in the process.

Angela Lee said:

“I want to put an end to this trilogy and I can’t wait to face her again. We have a lot of history with each other and I want to face her again. I want that strawweight belt. Let’s just wait and see how opportunities present itself and what ONE has to say.”

Check out the full interview below:

Xiong and Lee have met twice in the past. ‘The Panda’ took the first fight via fifth-round technical knockout to retain her ONE women’s strawweight world title in March 2019.

Lee earned her comeuppance five months later when she submitted Xiong with a rear-naked choke in the final round of her fourth successful atomweight world title defense.

Angela Lee looking forward to Ham’s challenge

Angela Lee chalked up her fifth successful title defense when she scored a second-round submission over Stamp Fairtex in the main event of ONE X. It was on the same card that Ham earned her title shot when she beat rival Denice Zamboanga via unanimous decision.

‘Unstoppable’ is keen to defend her belt against one of the world’s most dangerous atomweights in Ham, a former Rizin and ROAD FC champion.

Ham put on a grappling clinic against Zamboanga and avoided what could have been another controversial ending. ‘Hamzzang’ previously earned a close split decision win in their first meeting in September 2021, which prompted the rematch at ONE X.

Lee said she was relieved Ham was able to push through the accidental headbutt in the first round and finish the fight in dominant fashion.

“I thought there might be a no contest but I'm glad she was able to power through and keep control of the rest of the fight. I think she (Ham) did good. She got the W and it looks like she's next in line. You know I definitely look forward to that matchup and defending my title again. But also the strawweight fight with Xiong is on my mind as well."

Fans will no doubt be excited for Lee's return to the circle and future plans.

