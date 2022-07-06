"Dumb dumb just needed me to hold his hand" - Arjan Bhullar claims Anatoly Malykhin fight is on

Arjan Bhullar claims that his fight with Anatoly Malykhin is finally happening.

The two ONE heavyweight world champions will head to battle on an unspecified event and date, but only one will come out as the undisputed ONE heavyweight world champion.

‘Singh’ shared the news through an Instagram post. Arjan Bhullar said this in the caption:

“Contracts are signed and we've got ourselves a fight!!! Dumb dumb just needed me to hold his hand and walk him through what to do. He waits for me when I want him to wait and he signs when I want him to sign. On fight night he will fight the fight I want him to as well. @anmalykhin you are a 5 foot 9 mental midget and I own you.”

Their matchup will be Bhullar’s first world title defense since dethroning longtime heavyweight kingpin Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera in April last year. He is undefeated in his last four fights and is 11-1 overall in his MMA career.

Meanwhile, Malykhin will finally get his hands on Bhullar after months of calling him out and after winning the ONE interim heavyweight world title.

Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin beef history

Anatoly Malykhin arrived in ONE Championship as an undefeated finishing machine, with none of his wins reaching the final bell. He continued his dominant streak in the circle, pulling off back-to-back first-round finishes.

The hulking Russian believed that he was next in line for Arjan Bhullar’s newly-won ONE heavyweight world title, and it looked like they were on a collision course. However, their fight failed to materialize, which led to Malykhin mocking Bhullar for allegedly dodging him.

Malykhin was eventually given the opportunity to fight for the ONE interim heavyweight world title and won it in convincing fashion against Kirill Grishenko earlier this year.

When Bhullar signaled his return just recently, the Indian-Canadian behemoth claimed that Malykhin had been putting off paperwork to make the fight between the two of them happen. Of course, Malykhin was not done with Bhullar, as he continued to mock him on Instagram.

If Bhullar is to be believed, it appears now that they have both signed on to fight, and fans will finally see a heavyweight world title unification.

While there has been no official announcement yet from ONE Championship, it could come soon enough. As with every rumor, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And we can’t wait for this fiery heavyweight showdown.

