In an alternate universe, athletes like Demetrious Johnson, Angela Lee, and Stamp Fairtex would fare well as powerful wizards.

Able to perform feats in the ONE circle that mystifies fans and defies gravity, these real-life superheroes display a spectrum of abilities and fighting styles.

ONE Championship’s Instagram account recently took the metaphor a level further and asked fans which Hogwarts houses several of their top athletes would be sorted into if they existed in the Harry Potter wizarding universe.

Here’s the post, along with some of the responses from fans who couldn’t make up their minds as to which house to sort Demetrious Johnson into:

@cyexl believed Angela Lee should go to Ravenclaw, a brooding house known for its cunning intellect and wisdom:

“Angela is Ravenclaw obviously”

@starfoxart gave Jackie Buntan high praise and sorted her to Gryffindor, the house of Hogwarts’ bravest:

“Jackie would definitely be in Gryffindor. Just basing that from her interviews, energy, her warrior spirit and how humble she is. She seems very strong, honest, and hard working and kind hearted.”

@aventura_mma and @clara.berriel set Stamp Fairtex and Rodtang to Slytherin, the house of ruthless adversaries:

“Rodtang definitely 🐍🐍🐍🔥”

“Stamp is Slytherin”

Where things got interesting was where to sort ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson.

@olivier.cloutier said:

“Demetrious Johnson clearly Hufflepuff”

While @_that_intruder_ wrote:

“Mighty I feel is Ravenclaw but I’m also rusty AF on my houses”

Regardless of which Hogwarts house he is sorted into, Demetrious Johnson will enter the ultimate duel with nemesis Adriano Moraes on May 5 for the ONE flyweight world championship.

Danny Kingad believes Demetrious Johnson must utilize movement and distance to “surprise” Adriano Moraes

The trilogy fight between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 is tough to predict, but one flyweight who has fought both men has a strategy that he believes will give Johnson the win.

Danny 'The King' Kingad recently spoke to media outlet The MMA Superfan about the massive fight coming up in May and had this to say about what 'Mighty Mouse' should look to do against Moraes:

"He has to do what he did in their previous fight, that’s one of the things that would push him to victory in their third fight. He’s always darting in and out and surprising Adriano until Adriano loses his focus. If he does that, then he’ll get the win."

Johnson is a master of darting in and out of combat and was able to leap in with punches and a flying knee in their last fight to win the belt. Adriano Moraes will look to repeat his first win against Johnson, where he performed a similar feat, making this one of the most even world title fights to pick in recent memory.

