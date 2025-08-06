ONE Championship asks who is on the ONE Mount Rushmore, fans respond

ONE Championship recently sparked an engaging debate among its global fanbase by asking the ultimate question: which four fighters deserve a place on the promotion's Mount Rushmore?The world's largest martial arts organization posed the intriguing hypothetical to its millions of followers on Instagram, generating passionate responses from fans eager to share their respective picks.With ONE Championship boasting an impressive roster of world champions across multiple disciplines, including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling, fans had no shortage of legendary names to choose from when crafting their ideal quartet.Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite the roster boasting several legendary world champions and competitors across four disciplines, the post quickly revealed the most popular picks.Three megastars that consistently appeared in fans' responses were former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ex-ONE flyweight MMA kingpin Demetrious Johnson, and Stamp Fairtex, who held the atomweight crowns in Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing.User @pmpeem wrote:&quot;Rodtang - The face of ONE Championship and the most entertaining and dangerous fighter. DJ - GOAT, no further explanation needed. Stamp - The only fighter in the organization to hold a belt in 3 different rulesets [Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and MMA].&quot;Meanwhile, another Instagram user, who goes by the handle @theginofelino shared:&quot;Rodtang, stamp, and Mighty are indisputable. Few good arguments for the fourth spot.&quot;Several users made compelling cases for ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel and ONE flyweight kickboxing king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9, highlighting their dominance across different weight classes.Other names that sprung up during the debate in the comment section included the likes of former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee, former two-division MMA world champion Aung La N Sang, and current lightweight and welterweight king Christian Lee.@Money_mase wrote:&quot;Aung La, DJ, Malykhin, Angela Lee.&quot;Meanwhile, @tannerjr24 shared:&quot;Aung La Nsang, Rodtang, Stamp, Mighty Mouse.&quot;Others such as @janstringstravels opted for a complete all-striking Mount Rushmore. They commented:&quot;Superlek. Rodtang. Tawanchai. Superbon.&quot;Check out some of the other comments below:Fight fans share who makes it into their Mount Rushmore.The spirited debate demonstrates the depth of talent that ONE Championship has assembled throughout its history, making any Mount Rushmore selection incredibly difficult for even the most knowledgeable fans.Watch: Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson's historic superfight in ONE ChampionshipDemetrious Johnson executed his game plan perfectly at ONE X, surviving Rodtang's striking dominance in the opening Muay Thai round before showcasing his MMA superiority.The Thai legend controlled the first frame with leg kicks and combinations, testing Johnson's chin with various strikes.However, the American veteran weathered the storm and even landed clean shots of his own.In the second MMA round, Johnson's experience proved decisive as he landed a leg kick, secured a takedown, and transitioned to Rodtang's back.The multi-time MMA world champion locked in a rear-naked choke and forced the submission at 2:13 of Round 2, claiming victory in their historic special rules superfight in ONE Championship.Watch the best highlights from their epic war here: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post