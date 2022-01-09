ONE Championship: Leandro Ataides aims to get his winning rhythm back by beating Yushin Okami

Leandro Ataides has had a rough time of it in his recent ONE Championship bouts. After suffering back-to-back losses, he hopes to start the year right with a victory over Yushin Okami at ONE: Heavy Hitters on January 14.

The last time Ataides tasted victory was back in May 2018 when he defeated former ONE Championship titleholder Vitaly Bigdash via a third-round knockout. His subsequent two fights against Reinier de Ridder and Aung La Nsang ended in losses.

The 35-year-old Brazilian fighter will now get to test his skills against veteran Yushin Okami. 'Thunder' is coming off a victory against Agilan Thani, which snapped a three-fight skid.

During a recent interview with ONE Championship, Ataides felt a win against Okami was imperative to have a chance at fighting for the gold.

“I’m always focused on the world title shot, so I know I have to win this fight to get back to the top. If I beat Okami, I will probably be the second or third contender in the division. I have put my whole heart into training to win this fight.”

Ataides has been competing in ONE Championship since November 2013. He came in as an undefeated fighter with a 6-0 record. His record in Asia's biggest MMA organization is 5-5.

Looking back at his journey in the promotion, the Brazilian sees the silver linings in his losses.

“You never lose; you always learn. So I worked on the mistakes I made. Now’s the time to try them out – watch the next fight and see how everything has worked.”

Leandro Ataides gives his respect to Yushin Okami's experience heading into their ONE Championship matchup

Leandro Ataides has had 16 professional MMA bouts in his career, a number that is dwarfed by Yushin Okami's 50 professional fights.

'Thunder' has fought in top MMA promotions such as the UFC, PFL, WSOF and Pancrase. Ataides is aware of his opponent's accomplishments in the sport and has the utmost respect for his fight knowledge.

"He's a legend who has fought with the biggest names from Brazil. So for me, it’s going to be a big honor. I really respect him, so I’m excited to fight him – I can’t wait for the day to come."

Edited by Aziel Karthak