ONE Championship: Kevin Belingon aims to fight the winner of John Lineker vs. Bibiano Fernandes

Kevin Belingon is set to return to ONE Championship and is looking to end his three-fight skid. 'The Silencer' will battle Kwon Won Il in ONE: Winter Warriors II with the hopes of earning a title shot with a victory.

The fighter from Team Lakay was on a seven-fight winning streak prior to losing three consecutive bouts. Two of those defeats came from the tail end of his trilogy matchup with reigning champion Bibiano Fernandes, while the most recent loss was against John Lineker in October 2020.

It has been more than a year since the former bantamweight titleholder fought inside the ONE Championship cage. He recently reflected on his loss to Linekar at an online press conference, saying:

"When I fought Lineker, it was like I was not the one fighting with him. My focus was different and that is why my performance was different. Deep inside, I know I can handle Lineker and if there is a chance again to face him I will be 100% ready and I will have a better performance."

Lineker is not a top contender for the bantamweight title and will be battling Fernandes in ONE: X scheduled for early 2022. Belingon is currently ranked second in the bantamweight division and he knows that a win against his South Korean opponent sets him up for a title fight.

The 34-year-old fighter from the Philippines doesn't care who wins between Lineker and Fernandes. As long as he gets to fight the winner of the bout, Belingon vows to stay prepared in case his number gets called by ONE Championship.

"Any one of them as long as he's the champion. For me, I just want to get my title back. That is my only goal. I would fight anyone whoever is given to me."

Carrying the edge in his next ONE Championship bout

Belingon knows that his next opponent is no pushover as he gears up to take on Kwon Won Il in ONE Championship. The South Korean has won back-to-back matches against Bruno Pucci and Rui Chen via TKO.

Knowing that his opponent can also deliver knockout blows, 'The Silencer' feels he has the advantage of having more power in his punches and kicks.

"I think I carry more power than my opponent but of course, he is a tough fighter and we have to be careful. I’m confident that I will win."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kwon Won Ill has a 9-3 professional MMA record, with seven of his wins coming from knockouts. Meanwhile, Belingon has a 20-8 record and he has been competing in ONE Championship since March 2012.

Edited by C. Naik