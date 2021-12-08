ONE Championship: Jarred Brooks enters top 3 in the rankings after debut win over Lito Adiwang

Jarred Brooks made a splash on his ONE Championship debut after submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round of their bout.

His victory at ONE: Winter Warriors saw 'The Monkey God' break into the top 3 in the ONE strawweight rankings.

The American fighter is now above Hiroba Minowa and Alex Silva, who occupy the No.4 and No.5 positions respectively. Above Brooks, in the No.2 and No.1 positions are Yosuke Saruta and Bokang Masuyane respectively.

Joshua Pacio remains at the top of the ONE Championship strawweight standings. The two-time champion's reign has lasted north of 950 days.

Brooks could be Pacio's next opponent depending on the availability of Bokang Matsunaye, who is currently the top contender. The 28-year-old fighter may have to go through Saruta next in order to earn a title shot.

Meanwhile, Adiwang has been bumped out of the top 5 after his loss at ONE: Winter Warriors against Brooks.

More unranked fighters crack the top 5 rankings in ONE Championship

In the updated ONE Championship rankings, three other fighters made it into the top 5 in their respective weight classes.

The biggest mover was Rittewada, who now sits at No.2 behind Saemapetch and reigning champion Nong-O in the Muay Thai bantamweight division. The Thai fighter made a thunderous debut in ONE Championship when he knocked out Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE: NextGen II.

Chingiz Allasov also made his first appearance in the top five of the featherweight kickboxing division as he is now No.4, above Tyfun Ozcan. The Belarusian fighter lost his debut match in ONE Championship against Enriko Kehl but made it up with a first-round knockout victory over Samy Sana this October.

Yoshiki Nakahara is another MMA fighter that was moved to the top 5 in the featherweight division. This Japanese fighter is now on back-to-back wins in ONE Championship and he has only lost once in the organization.

Also Read Article Continues below

The last time Nakahara went inside the ONE Championship cage was back in April. His opponent, Shinichagtga Zoltsetseg, got disqualified with an illegal soccer kick in the second round.

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by C. Naik