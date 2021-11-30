ONE Championship: Jarred Brooks calls out Minowa, Pacio after beating Adiwang

Jarred Brooks made a good impression on his ONE Championship debut by beating Lito Adiwang with a second-round arm-triangle choke submission. 'The Monkey God', during his post-match interview, made it known who he wants to fight next.

The 28-year-old American flyweight, who was able to beat the fifth-ranked strawweight fighter, is already targeting Hiroba Minawa, who is currently placed third in the contender rankings. He said:

"I think Hiroba Minowa is on my list next, we were supposed to fight [on] November 12th. These have been two fights that he hasn’t been able to fight with me. Hiroba Minowa, I think you should step in this cage with me and let’s do a little dance."

Minowa last fought inside the cage in ONE Championship: Fists of Fury 3 just this March. He won against Alex Silva in a tight split-decision. Prior to that match, 'Hiroba' also tangled inside the cage with Adiwang and won in the same manner.

Brooks was also not shy in shooting for the stars and called out ONE Championship strawweight champion Joshua Pacio, who is also Adiwang's stablemate in Team Lakay. Both fighters have been throwing barbs at each other on social media for the past few months. Brooks added:

"I think Joshua Pacio needs to be put on notice. The whole strawweight is put on notice at this point. I don’t want to seem to be a bit too cocky but I believe I am the best in the world and that is why I beat Lito Adiwang tonight."

Brooks showing respect to Adiwang prior to his ONE Championship debut

Lito Adiwang and Jarred Brooks' war of words has been one of the most entertaining moments of fight promotion in ONE Championship this year. Even with both fighters talking trash to each other in interviews and on their social media accounts, 'The Monkey God' showed his admiration for the Team Lakay star.

"I feel like I’m dreaming. Utmost respect to Lito Adiwang. Before I even got into ONE, I was watching Lito and I followed him and I had unfollowed him ‘cause I didn’t want him to think that I was a fan. It’s crazy, crazy for me, man. I have no words."

Brooks' professional MMA record improved to 17-2 after his victory against Adiwang in his first fight with ONE Championship. It was his seventh career victory via submission.

