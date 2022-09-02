“Maybe tomorrow never comes” - ‘Buchecha’ contemplates future after emotional victory

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida delivered the biggest performance of his career at ONE on Prime Video 1. The 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion stepped into the circle for the fourth time to face the biggest test of his career when he faced former interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko. As many fans had predicted, Almeida passed with flying colors.

It took ‘Buchecha’ just 64 seconds to dispatch Grishenko with a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it heel hook submission that looked all too easy for the fast-rising Brazilian submission star.

Following his win, Almeida revealed that his training camp was especially difficult after his friend and fellow submission grappling icon Leandro Lo was murdered in an altercation at a nightclub just weeks before his scheduled bout.

Lo, 33, was a multi-time BJJ world champion. His accolades included world titles in the Mundials, IBJJF, Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and Brazilian National Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

Discussing the win in a ONE on Prime Video 1 post-fight interview, Almeida said that it was an emotional moment, but he was happy with his performance and is proud of what he has accomplished in MMA thus far:

“I was really emotional. This one was really hard for me, but I'm still happy. The job is done. I'm really happy with my performance overall, not just tonight, but in my MMA career. I know it's just the beginning. So I have a [long way] to go.”

‘Buchecha' continued speaking about the victory and shared his message of cherishing every day as if it were your last because someday, it will be:

“Not much to say, just really happy. I feel blessed to have the opportunity that I have. Not just to be fighting in ONE Championship, but to be doing what I love in my life. That's something that I learned lately. We have to enjoy it as much as we can, because you never know what will happen, and maybe tomorrow never comes. Live your life every day like it will be your last.”

‘Buchecha’ developed a close relationship with Leandro Lo while recovering from a knee injury

As is the case in most sports, the more you train and compete with or against one another, relationships tend to develop. That was the case for ‘Buchecha’ and grappling icon Leandro Lo. Knowing each other from their early days of grappling, the two developed a strong friendship during Almeida’s time of need.

“We knew each other since we were blue belts in the old days but we never really got close, but when I blew up my knee that’s when something clicked and we became friends, really close. Leandro Lo is a crazy guy, a crazy competitor that everybody knows but people don’t know that he’s one of the guys who have the biggest heart.”

'Buchecha' hopes to honor his friend by pursuing their shared love of martial arts and competition.

