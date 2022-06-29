“My strategy will be the same” - ‘Buchecha’ plans to stick to his strengths in MMA run

Marcus Buchecha plans to stick to his guns to extend his MMA run in the heavyweight division. The submission specialist understands that if he were ever in trouble, he could easily set a trap to bait opponents onto the mat to secure a finish.

In an interview with Bloody Elbow, the Brazilian phenom said:

"I don’t really train thinking about one opponent, because in the end, my strategy will be the same. Get the fight to the ground.”

The grappling legend has finished every opponent on the ground since signing with ONE championship in 2021. Specifically he has notable submission wins over Anderson Silva, Kang Ji Won, and most recently, Simon Carson.

Incredibly, the heavyweight standout has never gone past the second or third round. At this rate, it looks like he might be ready to scrap with one of the top five heavyweights in the division.

According to Buchecha, he is willing to fight anyone who wants to challenge him.

He said:

"I want to fight two more times this year. But opponents have been hard to find, so I hope they find some people for me to fight. I don’t care about who.”

The 17-time BJJ world champion was almost at his wits end searching for his next possible opponent. Over the past few months, he’s had a streak of bad luck.

Originally, he was scheduled to lock horns with “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane at ONE 157, however the bout fell out due to an injury.

Intending to have Buchecha on the fight card, ONE Championship lined up Hugo Cunha and Jastu Mirzamukhamedov to challenge the Brazilian in Singapore. Unfortunately, they tested positive for Covid-19.

Almeida concluded the interview with this last thought:

"To be honest, the fights kept changing. First it was a wrestler, then they changed it to a striker, then a wrestler again. I know I have to be ready for any situation.”

Marcus Buchecha checked off his first TKO against Simon Carson

After a series of cancellations, the Brazilian released any frustration he had on Australian heavyweight SimonCarson,n who took the fight on short notice at ONE 158 in Singapore.

In spectacular fashion, the jiu-jitsu legend took Carson down early in the first round. His opponent did well on the ground for the first couple of minutes, defending from the ground, but was clearly outmatched.

The Brazilian moved to half guard and made it rain with heavy ground and pound to end the bout. The BJJ world champion achieved his first TKO victory that night, perhaps the first of many.

Watch the legend go to work below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far