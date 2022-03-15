“This is the greatest event in the history of combat sports” - ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is sure ONE X will top the charts 

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes ONE’s 10-year anniversary event, ONE X, is guaranteed to be the greatest event put together by any promotion in the history of combat sports.

Following yet another spectacular night of action at ONE: Lights Out on Friday, March 11, the lifelong martial artist shed some light on the next event, scheduled for Saturday, March 26.

Chatri Sityodtong had this to say on ONE X during the post-fight press conference last Friday:

“If you love martial arts, [ONE X features] the very, very best world championship athletes across multiple disciplines of martial arts, whether it's mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, Kickboxing, submission grappling and just some of the most legendary names. So, if you love martial arts or if you love combat sports, I genuinely think this is the greatest event in the history of combat sports.”

The promotion revealed its stacked anniversary card during the live broadcast of ONE’s recently concluded event.

Angela Lee’s battle against Stamp Fairtex headlines the final card of the night, while Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense against Felipe Lobo takes the main slot during Part II of the show.

In addition, Chingiz Allazov and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong square off in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final as the headliner of Part I, which kicks off at 1PM SGT.

Sityodtong added:

"I think we released the card tonight, and you saw how we're going from 1PM to 11PM (SGT) straight. Three different segments, Part I and Part II, and then the Grand Finale, and each card is insane.”

Chatri Sityodtong: “This 10-year anniversary is just the beginning of the ONE story”

16 more fights will feature alongside those three main events at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

Apart from the usual kickboxing, Muay Thai and mixed martial arts bouts that have featured in past events, the promotion’s anniversary card will feature a special-rules contest and two submission grappling bouts.

It is the first time any promotion has merged this number of martial arts disciplines into one event. Chatri Sityodtong has assured the fans that they can expect to see more cards like this in the coming years.

“On ONE X, people will see the greatest martial artists in action, and that is super exciting for me. There's always going to be naysayers, haters, and doubters, and you know they give me fuel. It just fuels my fire."

He added:

"I'm a very passionate person, to begin with, and when people say I can't do something, or they make up BS stories, it makes me hungrier. You will see this 10-year anniversary is just going to be the very beginning of the ONE story."

Tune in on March 26 to see a blockbuster night of action unfold at ONE X.

