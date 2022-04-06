Watch: ONE Championship's Superbon gets in on the post-Wrestlemania vibes and throws a dropkick

After the historic 2-part Wrestlemania 38 event, even ONE Championship world champions are getting in on the pro wrestling vibes. Seen with the famous trainer Gae on one of Thailand's pristine beaches, the red-hot ONE kickboxing world champion Superbon was seen showing off his WWE moves.

Though he is a savage in the ring, Superbon has shown his goofy side, especially with his trainer. It's one of the more endearing sides of the champion, who likes to just play around and not take himself too seriously.

With the conclusion of one of the biggest WrestleMania events to be put together, Superbon, (who himself was part of one of the biggest martial arts events ever, ONE X) shows off his own drop-kick. It's pretty impressive, the kind that would make the likes of Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan proud.

Watch Superbon's dropkick here:

ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon avenges his loss at ONE X

At ONE X, ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing world champ Superbon defended his belt against Marat Grigorian. The Thai champion wasn't just defending his title, he was also trying to avenge a 30-second knockout loss to Grigorian. It was his last loss before going on a 11-fight winning streak.

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick



Superbon puts on a Kickboxing masterclass and continues one of the greatest winning streaks the sport has ever seen.



Sitthichai, Petrosyan & now Grigorian.
Superbon puts on a Kickboxing masterclass and continues one of the greatest winning streaks the sport has ever seen.

The champion defended his title in a clear-cut unanimous decision win, landing his trademark arsenal of knees and roundhouse kicks to the body. The champion outpaced and outlanded Grigorian in almost every minute of the five-round war. It was as dominant and impressive as a championship match can get.

In a post-fight interview after the bout, Superbon was elated by his performance:

"I am so proud of myself. I tell the world I am the real number one. After I lose to him, he's got the power, I moved [away] from the power. Power cannot beat me right now."

He was right. To be the champion, one cannot simply rely on sheer power. There's timing, distance, technique, speed and many more skills that add to the greatness needed to wear gold. Superbon showed at ONE X that to be a ONE Championship title holder, one has to have a complete set of weapons. He showcased his complete toolbox against a man who has knocked him out before. If that doesn't show the mettle of a champion, we don't know what does.

