WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2 Results: Vince McMahon makes wrestling return; Edge teases new stable - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (Sunday, April 3rd, 2022)

Night two of WrestleMania 38 kicked off with Triple H walking out to greet the crowd. He received a huge reaction from fans and "thank you Hunter" chants before HHH welcomed us to the closing night of WrestleMania 38.

On his way out, Hunter left the mic and his and boots in the ring.

Rk-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits - RAW Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 38 Night Two

The first match of WrestleMania Night 2 kicked off with Riddle, Montez, and Gable in the ring. Otis came in and cleared the ring before a brawl broke out at ringside. Montez hit a dive to the outside and took everyone else out, followed by Chad Gable, who hit a moonsault to the outside.

Otis was in control when the match returned to the ring and Riddle was being stomped on by the big guy. Gable came in and hit a northern lights suplex on Riddle for near fall before Riddle took him out and hit Dawkins with the Bro to Sleep.

Randy Orton was tagged in and tried for the draping DDT on Montez but Ford countered it. Gable took a huge electric chair/blockbuster combo from the Profits before Riddle was swiped down from the ropes. Dawkins hit a spinebuster on Orton and Ford was headed for the splash from the ropes but Riddle got up and hit the RKO from the top rope!

Gable took an RKO from the top as well, this time from Orton before the Viper picked up the win for his team.

WrestleMania Night 2 Results: Rk-Bro def. Alpha Academy & The Street Profits to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship

After the match, RKO and the Profits were about to share a drink in the ring and they called Gable Steveson to join them. Chad Gable came in and slapped the drink out of Gable Steveson's hands and Steveson was furious.

Steveson took his shirt off and everyone but Chad left the ring. Chad called Gable 'kid' and told him to shush before Steveson took the former tag team champion out with a Belly to Belly suplex, standing tall at WrestleMania 38.

Grade: A

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38 Night Two

Omos took Lashley down with one hit as the match started. The former WWE Champion was being ragdolled around the ring and Omos just shrugged off any offense from Lashley. Lashley managed to hang Omos up on the ropes and tried to reach for the Hurt Lock.

Omos got out of the hold and took Lashley down once more before tossing him over the ropes. Lashley tried for a top rope crossbody, but Omos caught him and tossed him at least 9 feet in the air!

Lashley was caught in a bearhug and managed to escape the hold before catching Omos with some running strikes. Lashley was trying to get a suplex in and got it on his third try before hitting Omos with a spear for the win. Lashley has broken Omos' flawless winning streak in WWE.

WrestleMania Night 2 Results: Bobby Lashley def. Omos

Grade: B+

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville - Anything Goes match at WrestleMania 38 Night Two

Zayn started the match off with a helluva kick and stomped on Knoxville before he rolled out of the ring. Sami followed him out and sent Knoxville into the barricades in front of the rest of the Jackass Crew.

Knoxville sprayed Sami with a fire extinguisher before taking out a trashcan full of random weapons. Back in the ring, Sami was in control again and beat up Johnny with a baking tray and a crutch before getting a near fall.

More weapons came out including a table but something caught Sami's arm under the ring and it turned out to be a table full of mousetraps. Sami was hit with two trashcan lids and a stop sign in the ring before Knoxville set up a table in the corner but Zayn sent him through it with an exploder suplex.

Knoxville used an airhorn to block a Helluva kick before 'Party Boy' Chris Pontius showed up in the ring. Pontius tried to distract Sami but he was tossed outside the ring. Wee Man showed up from under the ring and beat Sami up before bodyslamming him in the ring, making the WrestleMania crowd go wild.

Knoxville hit a tornado DDT before Wee-man and Johnny brought out some sort of a contraption but Sami took them both down and sent Wee-man outside with a Helluva Kick. Sami was on the ropes and Johhny caused the pyro in the ring post to go off, causing Zayn to drop to the ring.

Knoxville hit Sami with a bowling ball to the crotch before trying to tase him. Back in the ring, Sami tried for a dive again but Johnny caught him in the crotch with some tongs and tossed him onto the mousetrap table.

The rest of the Jackass crew brought in a giant mousetrap to the ring. Johnny used the taser to drop Sami on the trap and snapped it down on him. Zayn's shoulders were trapped and Knoxville pinned him like that to pick up the win.

WrestleMania Night 2 Results: Johnny Knoxville def. Sami Zayn

Grade: A

Queen Zelina & Carmella (C) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38 Night Two

Sasha Banks came out in a Lamborgini and the match kicked off with Ripley and Banks in the ring. Morgan was tagged in early on while the champs went after Ripley on the outside and Baszler and Natalya fought Naomi on the other side. Banks took out Morgan and hit a dive to the outside before tags were made.

Baszler and Morgan were in the ring and Liv was being absolutely destroyed. Carmella forced a tag and told Shayna to get out of the ring before she and Vega isolated Liv, trying to capitalize. Ripley broke up the pin before taking a hurricanrana from Carmella and a dive to the outside from Vega.

We got a double tower of doom spot before all eight women went down. After some back and forth, Banks and Naomi took Carmella down with a Wheel Barrow/Double knee combo before picking up the win!

WrestleMania Night 2 Results: Sasha Banks & Naomi won the match to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Grade: B

AJ Styles vs. Edge at WrestleMania 38 Night Two

AJ Styles and Edge were dodging each other's moves early in the match before AJ hit a kick on the apron and sent the Hall of Famer into the ring steps. Back in the ring, AJ went for a springboard 450 but Edge got his knees up.

Edge sent AJ into the ring post before kicking him around the ring, making sure Styles stayed off his feet. AJ reversed a suplex and sent Edge into the corner before the Rated R superstar hit Styles in his already injured shoulder.

AJ Styles got a rack bomb with only one good arm before getting near fall. Edge reversed the next attempt and hit the DDT for a near fall of his own. Edge got the LeBelle lock but AJ got out of it.

Edge got a powerbomb before the two fought their way up to the ropes and AJ got a suplex on the apron. Edge and Styles barely beat the count before AJ hit the Springboard 450 on Edge's back. AJ got the Styles Clash before Damian Priest showed up at ringside.

Priest's appearance distracted AJ causing him to delay his springboard finisher. Edge managed to counter it with a spear and picked up the win. After the match, Priest got in the ring and celebrated with Edge, hinting at an alliance.

WrestleMania Night 2 Results: Edge def. AJ Styles

Grade: A

The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland at WrestleMania 38 Night Two

Kofi and Woods' ring gear mirrored Big E's as a tribute to their injured teammate. Sheamus and Holland attacked the New Day right away and the match kicked off right away with Holland and Kofi in the ring.

Kofi hit the Trouble in Paradise for a near fall on Holland and Sheamus broke the pin. Woods came in off the tag and took Holland down while Kofi was taken out by Sheamus on the outside.

Butch distracted the referee while Sheamus hit the Brogue kick on Woods. Holland followed up with the Northern Grit to pick up the win. Butch attacked Woods after the match and had to be dragged away.

WrestleMania Night 2 Results: Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. The New Day

Grade: C

The Undertaker was out again like last night to honor the 2022 Hall of Famers.

Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 Night Two

Mr. McMahon walked out to the ring and greeted the crowd before introducing Austin Theory as a future Universal Champion. Theory came out and took a selfie with Vince before Pat McAfee walked out to "Seven Nation Army" playing and the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders performing during his entrance.

McAfee got some big hits early on and Theory came back with a jab to the throat. Pat got a big elbow drop before getting a Hurricanrana for a near fall. Theory hit a backbreaker before hitting a suplex.

McAfee got back in control and sent Theory outside before dropping him on the announce desk. Pat got a headset and called his own match for a bit before pouring a drink on Autin's head as payback.

Back in the ring, McAfee went up to the top rope and hit the Swanton Bomb but Austin got out of the way. Theory got a near fall and went up in the corner. McAfee met him there but missed the superplex before getting the move on his second try.

Austin kicked out of the following pin before Theory countered a punt and took Pat down with a dropkick. McAfee slapped Theory before countering the ATL and rolling him up for the win.

WrestleMania Night 2 Results: Pat McAfee def. Austin Theory

Grade: B+

Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 Night Two

Mr. McMahon was talking to Theory after the match and seemed very unhappy before Pat called out Vince. The WWE Chairman started taking his suit off. Mr. McMahon headed to the ring for a match and before the bell rung, Theory came in and attacked McAfee.

The bell was rung and Pat was already down as Mr. McMahon kicked him around in the ring. Pat got up on his feet but Theory dragged him down in the corner before dragging him crotch first into the ring post.

Vince was back to kicking McAfee around and Theory got a Dallas Cowboys football and handed it to Vince who kicked it straight at Pat. McMahon went for the pin and picked up the win

WrestleMania Night 2 Results: Vince McMahon def. Pat McAfee

Grade: C

Stone Cold Steve Austin showed up right after the match and got into the ring before Theory charged at him and took the Stunner.

Vince and Steve were sharing a beer in the ring and Stone Cold went ahead and hit the stunner on the Chairman of the WWE.

Once Vince was knocked out, Pat returned to the ring and shared a beer with Stone Cold to celebrate. Stone Cold hit McAfee as well before walking out.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar - Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38 Night Two

Brock Lesnar took the mic from the ring announcer and did his own introduction before the match kicked off. Lesnar took off his gloves right after the bell and went after Reigns. Roman was sent into the corner and got hit with 3 Belly to Belly suplexes.

Reigns went outside with a clothesline before Brock was distracted by Heyman, allowing Roman to spear him through the barricades. Brock beat the ref's count but took another spear in the ring. Reigns hit two Superman punches before Brock countered the third into a German suplex.

Lesnar got 4 German Suplexes before Roman countered him and hit another Superman punch. Reigns' spear was countered into the F5 before Brock got a near fall. Reigns went after Brock's eyes as the referee went down after getting caught in a spear in the corner.

Roman got a low blow in before Heyman handed him the Universal Title. Roman hit Brock with the title belt and the referee got up just in time for the near fall. Roman was caught in the Kimura Lock and barely managed to get to the ropes.

Roman was trying to tell Heyman that his shoulder was out but managed to counter the F5 into a spear before getting the win!

WrestleMania Night 2 Results: Roman Reigns def. Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal Titles

Grade: A

WrestleMania Night 2 Show rating: A+

We got the in-ring return of Vince McMahon as well some hard-hitting matches tonight on night two of WrestleMania 38. Sasha Banks & Naomi picked up the Women's Tag Titles while RK-Bro managed to retain their titles.

