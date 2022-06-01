What ONE Championship channel is ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen?

A few ONE Championship channels will air ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen on June 3 and we have all the details here for you.

The 13-bout event will showcase various disciplines namely Muay Thai, MMA and kickboxing. From start to finish, expect non-stop action from some of the most revered and dangerous martial artists today.

The night's main event will feature the return of one of the most promising Muay Thai fighters in ONE today, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai. The lightning-fast striker will bring his precision and technique against promotional newcomer Niclas Larsen.

It will be quite the showcase of Muay Thai on the highest level as Tawanchai's highly-technical and fast strikes will collide with Larsen's strikingly unorthodox style.

For a list of ONE Championship channels that will air ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen, check out the information below:

Global

ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 5:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 3 June.

*** Note: Those living in India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, and Italy won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the show live on watch.onefc.com or the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 5:30 a.m. EST/2:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 3 June.

The main card will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

China

Watch ONE 158 live on ONE Championship channels iQiYi, Douyin, or Kuaishou beginning with the lead card at 6 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 3 June.

The main card will be broadcast live on ONE Championship channels BTV, Henan, iQiYi, Douyin, and Kuaishou at 8:30 p.m. CST.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE 158 from 10:45 to 11:45 p.m. CST on Wednesday, 8 June, Thursday, 9 June, and Friday, 10 June.

Finally, ONE Championship channel QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE 158 from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 25 June, Saturday, 2 July, and Saturday, 9 July.

India

Watch the event live on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2 beginning with the lead card at 3 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 3 June.

The main card broadcasts live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 at 6 p.m. IST.

Indonesia

Watch the show live on NETVERSE, Vidio.com, Kaskus TV, or MAXstream beginning with the lead card at 4:30 p.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Friday, 3 June.

The main card will be broadcast live on NETVERSE, Vidio.com, Kaskus TV, and MAXstream at 7:30 p.m. WIB.

Also, NET TV will air a same-day delay at 10 p.m. WIB.

