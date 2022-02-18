"Someone is getting finished" – Chatri Sityodtong expects epic war between Stamp Fairtex and Angela Lee

In the main event of ONE X on Saturday, March 26, atomweight queen Angela Lee will return to defend her gold against Stamp Fairtex.

The No.1-ranked atomweight contender, a former two-sport world champion, has found a new life in MMA since making the switch from kickboxing and Muay Thai in 2019. The 24-year-old plans to write her name in MMA history by earning another world title in a separate discipline.

'Unstoppable', however, wants to wreck those plans. The United MMA and Evolve MMA standout is determined to showcase exactly why she's the finest competitor in the atomweight division.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship STILL "UNSTOPPABLE"

Angela Lee submits Xiong Jing Nan late in Round 5 to win their back-and-forth rematch and retain the ONE Women's Atomweight World Title!

@AngelaLeeMMA #ONEChampionship #ONECentury

Ahead of the pair's epic contest, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong weighed in on both athletes' chances in a Facebook status.

The lifelong martial artist wrote:

"DO. NOT. MISS. THIS EPIC FIGHT!!! Without a doubt, Angela Lee has the toughest world title defense of her entire career on March 26. Stamp Fairtex is the most dangerous opponent that Angela has ever faced. Full stop. Stamp is a world champion striker with KO power and strong takedown defense. Angela is also coming off a 2-year layoff."

Sityodtong's post continued:

"That being said, Angela is the undisputed ONE atomweight champion of the world for a reason. Either way, this fight will not go the distance. Someone is getting finished. CHAMPION vs CHAMPION. Who will be Queen of the World?"

Why Stamp-Lee is a must-watch contest

Fans, analysts and martial artists too have all given their opinions on how they think the monumental atomweight clash will go.

Some have touted 'Unstoppable' to leave the Circle victorious, while others pointed out that the Pattaya native's improved skill set would be the deciding factor. Both women are known for giving it their all every time they compete on the global stage.

Lee's performances against Xiong Jing Nan is a testimony to that. Meanwhile, the Thai's unforgettable run in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship proved that she's ready to take on the best in the world.

Overtime Heroics MMA @OTHeroicsMMA



Who saw that coming?!

Stamp Fairtex submits Ritu Phogat in the Atomweight Grand Prix Finals! #ONEWinterWarriors

The Fairtex fighter's striking could outclass Lee, while the division queen's grappling may see her collect another highlight-reel win in ONE.

Whose side are you on in this atomweight world title showdown?

