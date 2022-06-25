"If Rodtang goes forward the whole time, that is no good" - Chingiz Allazov critiques Rodtang's style

No matter how entertaining it is, Chingiz Allazov is not a big fan of Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s reckless and no-holds-barred fighting style.

Rodtang became a mainstream icon when clips of his invincible chin and unstoppable offense went viral. Allazov, however, criticized Rodtang’s dangerous tendency to absorb such punishing blows, especially to the head.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion said he doesn’t like Rodtang’s style since it leads to dangerous counters if an opponent quickly exploit it.

Chingiz Allazov said:

“I’m not a fan of Rodtang’s style. He’s a good guy and I’ve talked with him, but I don’t like his style. He has ‘The Iron Head.’ He fights only forward.”

‘Chinga’ added Rodtang’s style could eventually lead to his downfall since it leaves him vulnerable to his opponents’ offense. Unlike the Thai superstar, Allazov would rather pick his shots and go for a clinical finish:

“If Rodtang goes forward the whole time, that is no good. [When I compete], I love fighters who like to go forward because it will be an easy fight for me. I love fighters who like to fight forward with me because it gives them a problem.”

Chingiz Allazov eyes ONE featherweight kickboxing world title

There’s nothing that Chingiz Allazov would want but to beat Superbon Singha Mawynn and become the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

The 29-year-old is on a three-fight winning streak with the last of those wins coming via unanimous decision victory over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the final of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

His win over Sitthichai would set up his title challenge against Superbon and beating the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion would definitely bolster his growing legacy.

Not only would Allazov, the No.1 contender in the division, grab hold of the 26.4-pound gold strap, but he’d also defeat the man who knocked out Giorgio Petrosyan.

Superbon did what was deemed impossible back in October 2021 when he knocked out the man considered the greatest kickboxer of all time and became the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Allazov previously fought Petrosyan but lost via unanimous decision in their July 2018 tussle. A win over Superbon, however, is sure to add a golden feather to his martial arts cap.

