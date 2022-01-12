ONE Championship Crackstream, Reddit Stream alternatives for ONE: Heavy Hitters

If you're on the lookout for ONE Championship Crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives for their upcoming event, ONE: Heavy Hitters, look no further. The year-opening event will feature fights across Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA.

The main event will feature knockout queen Xiong Jing Nan as she defends her ONE strawweight belt against dangerous submission specialist Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura. With the champion holding the record for most knockouts and the challenger with the most submissions, this bout has hype written all over it.

The polar opposite of styles in this main event bout is very intriguing. If Miura somehow pulls off the win, it would be one of the biggest upsets in ONE history.

The co-main event will showcase the fluid and deadly striking of ONE light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia in his second title defense. Against him will be the 17-1 Murat 'The Butcher' Aygun, who is ranked as the No.6 heavyweight by Combat Press.

Though 'The Butcher' looks similar in size and stature to Kryklia's previous foes inside the Circle, the challenger's aggression and power might make a difference.

Full details of ONE's Crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives for ONE: Heavy Hitters are given below:

ONE Championship stream alternatives for ONE: Heavy Hitters

ONE: Heavy Hitters will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries. Fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 7:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, January 14.

Additionally, you can watch the event live on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel, beginning with the lead card at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST on Friday, January 14.

The main card broadcasts live at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: Heavy Hitters, the main card will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

Source: ONE Championship website

For full details on how to watch the event (including more ONE Crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives), click here.

Edited by Harvey Leonard