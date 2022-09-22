“Actually been inspired by her” - Danielle Kelly admits being impressed by Angela Lee's win over Stamp Fairtex

Danielle Kelly recently admitted to being impressed by Angela Lee’s win over Stamp Fairtex, which took place at ONE X this past March at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The BJJ star often doesn’t have nice words to say about Angela Lee, but when she does, you know she really means it. Speaking to ONE Championship, the Silver Fox representative recalled being impressed with how Angela Lee effectively used the cage to her advantage after experiencing some adversity on the feet.

Kelly explained:

“I think it's in the second round, because in the first round, she [Stamp Fairtex] got Angela with that really good body shot. I know Angela. What I really like about Angela - I [have] actually been inspired by her, just inspired in general. She does something smart when she just backed her up in the cage, and used her wrestling. Stamp was defending, and I think she eventually took her down, or Stamp gave up her back.

I think what she did against [Stamp] was pretty good. Because obviously, if they kept it standing, Stamp was much better than her. I just remember the first round being like very legendary because she almost took out Angela. Angela [then] used the cage to help her game.”

Stamp Fairtex, the former two-division world champion, almost succeeded in her attempt to dethrone the reigning atomweight queen after delivering a big liver shot to the body at the end of the first round.

Watch Angela Lee's reaction to her showdown with Stamp Fairtex below:

While Stamp hesitated to finish the job, Lee cleverly used her grappling as a shield to recover from the blow until the bell rang.

As expected, once Lee got to her game, there wouldn’t be anything much the Thai star could do. She would eventually tap out from a rear-naked choke in the second round. The main takeaway from this fight is don’t sleep on Angela Lee because once she takes you to the ground, it’s game over.

Danielle Kelly finds training with MMA partners very humbling

While Angela Lee makes the final preparations for her next world title bout with Xiong Jing Nan this month, Danielle Kelly is focused on leveling up her boxing skills.

An MMA debut is definitely on the cards for Danielle Kelly, so before taking the leap, she’s making sure not to skip any steps to get there. According to Kelly, training with professional MMA fighters has been a humbling but rewarding experience. She told ONE:

“I have been doing my [MMA] classes right now. I’ve been getting back into sparring. It’s very humbling, just because the girls that I train with, they’re in other organizations, some of them are top 10 – and they’re really good at jiu-jitsu, too."

Watch Danielle Kelly head-kick her male sparring partner below:

