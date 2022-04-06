"When I'm in training camp, she's in training camp too" - Demetrious Johnson says his in-ring success is also his wife's victory

Demetrious Johnson wouldn’t have become one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time if not for a strong support system. Apart from his team and coaching staff, Johnson’s biggest supporter is his wife Destiny.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Johnson said his victories inside the cage aren’t just his but also his wife’s. ‘Mighty Mouse’ added that he misses the days when he could have his wife cageside during fights. However, he’d rather have Destiny and their children stay safe at home since the COVID-19 pandemic is still prominent in some parts of the world.

“A thousand percent [I miss having her with me]. When I'm in training camp, she's in training camp too because she takes care of the kids, she makes sure I have the proper food to eat. So for her, when I go out to compete in a fight, it's a big relief for her because she's a huge part of the product. The sense it's almost like a victory for her as well when I win, and she's just being part of it.”

Johnson has had two fights since 2021 and Destiny wasn’t present at either. The 35-year-old, however, hopes he can bring his wife with him to fights in the future once COVID-19 restrictions ease up. There’s also the issue of her not wanting to get cooped up inside a hotel room for the duration of fight week.

“With COVID, I don't play that game. My wife will show up 'I have this negative COVID test and you're locking me in this room?' Ain't f****** happening. So we're hoping my next fight, she should be able to come. But it doesn't make any sense for her to fly away to Singapore and sit down in the hotel room just to go to the fight."

Demetrious Johnson could ultimately have his family with him for his next fight

It will take a bit of waiting, but Demetrious Johnson could have his family with him for his next match. It won’t just be in Singapore. ONE Championship is planning to return to major Asian cities this year, including Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Bangkok. A fight card in Seoul could also happen in the near future.

Despite his wife’s absence in his last fight, Johnson beat ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their mixed rules fight at ONE X in late March.

Johnson survived Rodtang’s early onslaught in the Muay Thai round. He slapped in a deep rear-naked choke to take the submission victory in the second, a round which was fought under MMA rules.

