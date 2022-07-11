ONE Championship drops an exhilarating Reinier de Ridder highlight reel ahead of ONE 159

ONE Championship’s reigning two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder will step back into the circle at ONE 159 to defend his middleweight crown against formidable Russian former titleholder Vitaly Bigdash.

Emanating from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the promotion's latest offering will feature 12 electrifying bouts, headlined by ‘The Dutch Knight’ as he looks to keep both his world title and his undefeated record intact.

Ahead of the long-awaited showdown, ONE Championship introduced fans to a highlight reel on their YouTube channel. It features de Ridder’s finest work thus far under the ONE Championship banner

“Relive two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder's reign of dominance before "The Dutch Knight" defends his middleweight crown against Russian juggernaut Vitaly Bigdash at ONE 159 on July 22!”

Catch the full video below:

Reinier de Ridder trains with a familiar face ahead of his ONE 159 fight

As the saying goes, "The enemy of my enemy is my friend."

Leading into his showdown with Vitaly Bigdash, ‘The Dutch Knight’ revealed that he was training with former foe Aung La N Sang. Not only did ‘The Burmese Python’ and de Ridder square off twice in the circle, Aung La also competed in a trilogy of fights with Russian challenger Vitaly Bigdash.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘The Dutch Knight’ talked about his growing friendship with his former opponent and their time training together during a recent trip to the United States:

“I talked to Henri a couple of times when I was there in Singapore. He’s Dutch as I am, so it was easy talking to him. We had some meals together up there and he told me, ‘Why don’t you come over?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I might,’ and I brought my family and made it a trip. They were very warm, very friendly, and very welcoming. So it was a true pleasure. Very nice people. Aung met my wife, met my kids. It was very nice.”

Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash competed against one another in 2017. ‘The Burmese Python’ scored a win in the first meeting, but Bigdash evened up the series in the rematch.

Almost five years later, they finally completed the trilogy, with Bigdash earning a unanimous decision victory. That win secured his opportunity to face de Ridder for the middleweight world title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far