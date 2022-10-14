“Going to make me even more excited” - Fabricio Andrade looking forward to perform in front of a live crowd

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted for some time now, Fabricio Andrade is eager to make a splash in front of a live crowd at ONE on Prime Video 3.

‘Wonder Boy’ is returning to the grand stage for the third time this year to fight John Lineker for the ONE bantamweight world title on Friday, October 21. The highly anticipated matchup will take place with full fans in attendance at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A lot has changed in the last two years since Fabricio Andrade made his ONE debut in July 2020. For starters, his match with John Lineker this month will be the first time the 25-year-old star competes in front of a live crowd.

Taking note of this phenomenon, Andrew Whitelaw from Asian MMA asked ‘Wonder Boy’ if he was intrigued by the idea of fighting in Maylasia, to which he happily responded saying:

“Yeah, it is really nice, but I think it's going to be even nicer because it's going to be my first time fighting for the public, actually. People are going to be there because all my fights in ONE were not in public at all. So I'm more excited about that. For me, it doesn't matter where it is but to have the people there cheering and screaming, that's going to make me even more excited.”

The 25-year-old Andrade is by far one of the most entertaining bantamweights on the roster. He’s won fans with his wild personality, brash-talking ways, and cocky demeanor.

But what makes him the most exciting for sports fans is that he’s a man of action. Destroying his last three opponents with first-round knockouts demonstrates that he can walk the talk. Fans are in for a banging headliner at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Fabricio Andrade is willing to give top-ranked contender Stephen Loman a crack at the belt

Fabricio Andrade has major plans lined up after he succeeds in capturing the belt from John Lineker on October 21.

As part of his goal to be one of Brazil’s greatest fighters of all time, ‘Wonder Boy’ understands that he needs to compete with the best in the world in order to cement his legacy.

As such, Andrade believes that fighting Filipino sensation Stephen ‘The Sniper’ Loman,’ who hasn’t been defeated in his last 10 matches, is a positive step in that direction.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade said:

“I want to finish John Lineker [first]. I just saw [Stephen] Loman coaches and I said, after I finish John Lineker I’m going to give him a chance because I’m here to fight. I want to fight all the best contenders.”

