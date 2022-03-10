Fans on Instagram back Thanh Le to beat Garry Tonon

The matchup between Thanh Le and Garry Tonon is too unpredictable, even for fans. On Thursday, ONE Championship released the results of their Instagram fan vote with a caption saying:

"Our IG fans have SPOKEN 🔥 Do YOU think these kings will remain on their thrones? 👑👑"

Voting shows that 58% of fans believe Thanh Le will successfully defend his featherweight crown against Tonon at ONE: Lights Out. The event will take place in Singapore this Friday, March 11. On Monday, a Twitter poll of the same nature resulted in 62.9% of fans voting for Tonon defeating Le in the ONE featherweight world title bout.

Le is a prolific knockout artist, having won 11 of his 12 bouts by TKO. His 100% finishing rate tells us that he is always looking to end matters early whenever he fights and has always been successful in doing so.

Meanwhile, Tonon is a multi-time world champion in grappling and is undefeated in six outings as a professional MMA fighter. He’s shown an ability to finish not only with his submission techniques but also with his heavy hands. Two of his wins came by TKO via ground-and-pound.

Their matchup promises to be a “blink-and-you-miss” kind of fight, as both competitors are more than capable of ending a bout at any time.

Fans pick Bibiano Fernandes to retain his world title against John Lineker

58% of fans on Instagram also voted for Bibiano Fernandes to defend his world title against John Lineker in the preceding bout at ONE: Lights Out.

Fernandes will figure in his 12th world title fight and the ninth time he will defend the gold as the undisputed world champion of the division. With eight years as the reigning world champion, Fernandes is one of the pillars that helped build ONE Championship to where it is today.

Meanwhile, Lineker has showcased his skills around the world over the past decade as a professional MMA fighter. ‘Hands of Stone’ came to prominence in the UFC, where he collected a 16-4 record during his tenure. Upon his arrival in ONE Championship, he immediately made an impact by racking up three straight victories to earn his spot as the top-ranked contender for the world title.

The pair’s bout has been brewing for months and was expected to culminate at February’s ONE: Bad Blood. However, COVID-19 protocols prevented the match from happening.

The delays have not affected either man though, as they both found ways to make the most out of the extra time. They even learned that their respect outweighed their dislike for one another.

On Friday, March 11, fans will have to wait and see if their predictions come true as all fighters enter the Circle for ONE: Lights Out.

Edited by Harvey Leonard