"One of the smartest moves I’ve seen in a fight" - fans praise Rodtang's fight IQ

Comments regarding Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s insane fight IQ have been circulating all over Instagram recently.

One mesmerized fan posted:

"10000 IQ move right there, one of the smartest moves I’ve seen in a fight. No one would ever think they need to feint a sweep🔥

The clip alludes to a snapshot of the legendary rematch between Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty in 2020 at ONE: A New Tomorrow.

Watch 'The Iron Man' in full-ninja mode below:

Just two years ago, the rematch was one of the most anticipated contests of 2020.

The duo returned to the cage after Rodtang Jitmuangnon dethroned the former British Muay Thai Champion by decision and became the new title holder at ONE: Dawn of Heroes.

In the lead-up to their rematch at ONE: New Tomorrrow, 'The Iron Man' assured fans that he was prepared to defend the title against the legendary 'General.’

He was quoted on BJ Penn saying:

“I will be the most prepared for this fight than any other fight in my career. I am hungry and determined to keep my title. I have put all of my efforts into training and I am 100 percent prepared for this battle. It is going to be another epic war.”

Boy, did the champion deliver on his promise. The 22-year-old warrior became a judge, jury and executioner that night.

After two rounds of hard-hitting exchanges, 'The General' eventually fell to Jitmuangnon’s overwhelming iron power in round three.

Haggerty displayed incredible heart and courage but was severely weakened by the champion's body punches, so much so that he couldn’t carry on.

"Superlek vs. Rodtang in the semi-finals would be an absolute demolition."

ONE fans are going absolutely bonkers on Twitter as they predict which duo will collide in the grand finale of the Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament this year.

What super fans really wish for is a showdown between Jitmuangnon and Superlek in the finals.

@Bite_Me_Fanboy from Twitter posted:

"Superlek vs. Rodtang in the finals would be the absolute demolition derby, but wishing good luck of course to all the fighters."

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Who's punching their ticket to the finals?



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship The semifinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix are locked inWho's punching their ticket to the finals? The semifinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix are locked in 🔒Who's punching their ticket to the finals?#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/08hvZB74Nf

'The Iron Man' advanced to the semi-finals after a clinical victory against British striker Jacob Smith. Smith went the full distance but was severely bloodied and battered by the end of the final round.

Conversely, Superlek 'The Kicking Machine' Kiatmoo9 advanced with a convincing decision-win against Japanese flyweight Taiki Naito in the quarter-finals.

Appropriately named 'The Kicking Machine', Superlek dominated Naito with deadly leg kicks and brutal elbows.

A bloody war between 'The Iron Man' and 'The Machine' in the finals would absolutely leave fans on the edge of their seats.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far