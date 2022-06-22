"The vibes are immaculate" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Trainer Gae find their rhythm at Marrok Force

Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been hitting the pads with famous coach Trainer Gae. Rodtang is best known for his violent title run in ONE Championship, while Trainer Gae is renowned for his work with kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Trainer Gae and Rodtang were recently filmed hitting the pads together at Marrok Force. On Instagram, ONE Championship shared:

"The vibes are immaculate 🔥 [Rodtang Jitmuangnon] [Trainer Gae]."

Trainer Gae and Rodtang also took some photos and shared them on Instagram:

Trainer Gae has worked with some of the best talents in the sport, including Superbon, 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak, 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak, and many others.

Even former PRIDE heavyweight champion Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira recognizes the skill and importance of the trainer. 'Minotauro' commented:

"Best trainer."

[Photo Credit: @trainer_gae on Instagram] Wondergirl & Supergirl Jaroonsak, Trainer Gae

ONE Championship titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon is in the middle of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. In the quarter-final round, he defeated British striker Jacob Smith in dominant fashion.

Later this year, he'll face Savvas Michael in the next round. The finals of this tournament will take place later in 2022.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon thanks his parents for his success

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the biggest names in Muay Thai. He has recorded over 250 victories and has several championship titles to his name. The Thai-born fighter dedicates his massive combat sports success to his parents.

He recently shared on Facebook:

“From poor boy, until now, I can buy a house for my parents, buy a house for myself, and have money to take care of my family. I would definitely thank Muay Thai. Without Muay Thai, I wouldn’t be here today.” [Translated from Thai by SCMP MMA]

In an interview with ONE Championship a few years ago, Rodtang also thanked his parents for all that they have done for him and his career.

“My parents did whatever they could to provide for us children. They would leave in the early hours of the morning, and come home late at night. Because they didn’t have stable employment, they would pick up work wherever they could. My dad often worked construction, or tapping rubber trees. My mother would wash dishes at funerals, or go out fishing. They would work all day, just to feed us for that night.”

Rodtang has impressed and inspired combat sports fans all around the world. B for him, his most important fans are his parents.

