“One-way ticket to shadow realm” - Fans react to Liam Harrison’s monstrous left hook

ONE Championship resident Muay Thai brawler Liam Harrison is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster today. Just watch his epic one-round brawl with Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156. This back-and-forth clash will instantly turn you into a fan.

After suffering two scary knockdowns, Harrison returned guns blazing. The brawling Englishman put Muangthai away with a series of punches that scored him a dramatic TKO win. The heart-stopping comeback was a testament to Harrison's otherworldly punching power.

Not only can he take a beating, 'The Hitman' can also dish out major punishment despite getting hurt. In a recent Instagram video, Harrison once again showcased his powerful hands and his fans are loving it.

"1 way ticket to the shadow realm. No return flights. ✈️ ☠️ "

Liam Harrison's left hook looked nasty. It can indeed instantly send someone to the shadow realm. Fans and fighters alike are commenting on the video, including multiple-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Alain Ngalani, who said:

"Good night 😴"

Short but straight to the point. Being a heavy-handed powerhouse himself, Ngalani knows a KO punch when he sees it. Meanwhile, Instagram user @akbar_fitness_solutions said it best:

"Most powerful left hook I've Eva seen it's lights out curtains m8"

It could indeed be one of the most powerful left hooks you'll ever see. Judging from the face of the person who absorbed it, we tend to agree.

Liam Harrison to challenge Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on August 26

After his epic comeback TKO win over Muangthai, Liam Harrison was awarded a double performance bonus amounting to $100,000 and a guaranteed world title shot in the future.

This is great news for any fighter other than 'The Hitman', who will be facing perhaps the most dominant ONE Super Series world champion ever, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

It\s certainly a tough challenge for anyone, however, Harrison is more than capable and he knows it. Speaking to ONE Championship, 'The Hitman' expressed his thoughts on the eventual title clash:

“I know I’m dangerous when I’m wearing them little gloves, and if I have to take a few shots, and if I have to get knocked down then so be it. I believe in my power so much that if I land clean in those 4-ounce gloves on anyone, they’re gone, and I proved that again.”

The two will meet on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. Serving as the co-main event of the night, this Muay Thai clash will surely deliver fireworks. The event will mark the first of many ONE live events that will air on Amazon Prime Video as part of their historic deal with ONE Championship.

What better way to introduce ONE to North American viewers than to have Liam Harrison defy the odds and face the seemingly unbeatable Nong-O for the belt?

