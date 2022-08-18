“He is an exceptional athlete” - Eduard Folayang heaps praise on Christian Lee

Former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard 'The Landslide' Folayang has nothing but good things to say about his fellow former ONE world champion Christian Lee.

The Wushu specialist recently spoke to ONE Championship, expressing his admiration for the remarkable growth of 'The Warrior' in the sport.

The 38-year old striker pointed out how Lee blasted his way into the upper echelon of world-class ONE Championship fighters. 'The Landslide' said:

“He is an exceptional athlete, we all know that. Through the years, he had shown his tremendous growth in the sport and he justly earned his spot in the elite group of all-time fighters in ONE Championship.”

The Filipino icon further expounded:

“I honestly can’t assess with certainty but looking at his age, he’ll go a long way to go in MMA.”

Lee was barely a legal adult when he started fighting on the global stage of ONE Championship and compiled a remarkable 5-0 record in his freshman year. 'The Warrior' went straight to the big leagues instead of the smaller regional circuit.

Now that he's at the tender age of 24, Christian Lee is already a former world champion and has achieved more in the sport than most would dream of in their entire careers. It's quite a frightening thought for his future opponents that 'The Warrior' is arguably not yet in his prime.

Folayang's assessment might not be far off at all.

Christian Lee will rematch Ok Rae Yoon for the ONE lightweight world title on August 26

Another chapter of Christian Lee's MMA journey will unfold on August 26 at ONE 160. After losing his ONE lightweight strap in a razor-close decision against Korean superstar Ok Rae Yoon last year, Lee immediately asked for a review and a rematch.

More than a year after their first fight, the two are bound to meet again inside the circle. On August 26, at ONE 160, the two lightweight superstars will finally get to settle the score and answer burning questions raised back in 2021.

Ok will want to let everyone know that his world title win was no fluke, while Christian Lee is out to prove that the judges made a mistake by stripping the belt off of him. While there's a lot of respect between the two warriors, be sure to see them go after each other like sworn enemies.

